Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

01-18-19-28-29

(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

