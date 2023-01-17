Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Minnesota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Minnesota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin ranked 37th on new business climate list, WMC not surprised
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ranked toward the bottom in a new business climate survey, and the state’s largest business group is not surprised. WalletHub is out with its new Best and Worst State to Start a Business list. Wisconsin ranks 37th. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers...
voiceofalexandria.com
Slick roadways found early Thursday across parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--Parts of west central, northwest and northern Minnesota are dealing with slick roadways early Thursday. Officials say that light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle will impact the morning commute across west central Minnesota and parts of southeast North Dakota. This includes the communities of Elbow Lakes, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Parkers Prairie, and Battle Lake within our area.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow across southern Minnesota, little here locally
(Undated)--Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. Officials say that 5" to 9" of snow is expected for those in the Winter Storm Warning, and 3" to 6" for those in the Winter Storm Advisory. The National Weather...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
voiceofalexandria.com
School districts phasing out options for online school
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota school districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely limited as the pandemic wanes. Online education options nearly doubled in Minnesota between the fall of 2020 and this year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Growing number of patients not being discharged from hospitals
(Undated)--Officials say a growing number of patients are not being discharged from Minnesota hospitals because nursing homes and other care facilities cannot take them. Data from the Minnesota Hospital Association show nearly two thousand patients were eligible for discharge the week of December 11th, but remained in the hospital. MHA...
voiceofalexandria.com
Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An investigation into a private investment firm in Jamaica where $12.7 million belonging to sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing has sparked criticism over how the government has handled the case. One top official has been forced to resign in the wake of one of the largest fraud scandals to hit the Caribbean island. Everton McFarlane was until recently executive director of Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission. He went on leave Friday and will step down Jan. 31. Bolt's attorneys are threatening legal action if his money is not returned by next week.
