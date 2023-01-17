Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin ranked 37th on new business climate list, WMC not surprised
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ranked toward the bottom in a new business climate survey, and the state’s largest business group is not surprised. WalletHub is out with its new Best and Worst State to Start a Business list. Wisconsin ranks 37th. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Minnesota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Minnesota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Minnesota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for...
voiceofalexandria.com
Slick roadways found early Thursday across parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--Parts of west central, northwest and northern Minnesota are dealing with slick roadways early Thursday. Officials say that light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle will impact the morning commute across west central Minnesota and parts of southeast North Dakota. This includes the communities of Elbow Lakes, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Parkers Prairie, and Battle Lake within our area.
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wisconsin using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
School districts phasing out options for online school
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota school districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely limited as the pandemic wanes. Online education options nearly doubled in Minnesota between the fall of 2020 and this year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow across southern Minnesota, little here locally
(Undated)--Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. Officials say that 5" to 9" of snow is expected for those in the Winter Storm Warning, and 3" to 6" for those in the Winter Storm Advisory. The National Weather...
voiceofalexandria.com
Suspect in deadly shooting at MOA arrested in Georgia
(Bloomington, MN)--A suspect in a deadly December Mall of America shooting and his mother have been arrested. Bloomington police announced the arrests yesterday. (Tuesday) The juvenile in in custody in Georgia on charges of second-degree homicide and assault in connection with the death of Johntae Hudson. His mother, Erica McMillian, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Golden Valley and is being charged with aiding and abetting after police say she drove her son to Georgia.
voiceofalexandria.com
Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An investigation into a private investment firm in Jamaica where $12.7 million belonging to sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing has sparked criticism over how the government has handled the case. One top official has been forced to resign in the wake of one of the largest fraud scandals to hit the Caribbean island. Everton McFarlane was until recently executive director of Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission. He went on leave Friday and will step down Jan. 31. Bolt's attorneys are threatening legal action if his money is not returned by next week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Growing number of patients not being discharged from hospitals
(Undated)--Officials say a growing number of patients are not being discharged from Minnesota hospitals because nursing homes and other care facilities cannot take them. Data from the Minnesota Hospital Association show nearly two thousand patients were eligible for discharge the week of December 11th, but remained in the hospital. MHA...
Comments / 0