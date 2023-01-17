SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An investigation into a private investment firm in Jamaica where $12.7 million belonging to sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing has sparked criticism over how the government has handled the case. One top official has been forced to resign in the wake of one of the largest fraud scandals to hit the Caribbean island. Everton McFarlane was until recently executive director of Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission. He went on leave Friday and will step down Jan. 31. Bolt's attorneys are threatening legal action if his money is not returned by next week.

