Read full article on original website
Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A duet, a divorce, and the force be with you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— An actor is getting unapologetically real about his acting career after divorce and a duet is in the works for two fan favorites of “The Voice.” Channing Tatum is getting candid about his life as a single man and single father after he split from his wife of ten years. The “Magic […]
Comments / 0