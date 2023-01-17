Read full article on original website
Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The latest population count released Thursday from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) showed 138 people are currently living at Camp Hope, the homeless encampment located on WSDOT property north of Interstate 90 in East Central Spokane. The count was taken during the day, so WSDOT...
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Bonner County residents work to save 'starved, scared' abandoned dogs
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of "husky type" dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county. BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in their own home. Samantha...
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Sullivan Lake Road closed due to rockslide
Sullivan Lake Rd. in Pend Oreille County is closed due to a major rockslide in the area. The roadway will likely be closed for several days.
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. One Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane, Sabina Andreas, spoke with NonStop Local's Kalae Chock about her experience fleeing from war.
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. - The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigates abandoned husky-like dogs
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking into who abandoned a number of husky-like dogs in the county recently. The sheriff's office asked that anyone who saw whoever abandoned the dogs should call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
Hot-shooting Eastern Washington beats Northern Colorado 83-75, stays undefeated in Big Sky play
GREELEY, Colo. – Powered by a career-high 23 points from sophomore Ethan Price, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat the Northern Colorado Bears 83-75 on Thursday night . The Eagles’ victory avenged a loss to the Bears in last season’s Big Sky Tournament and improved their record...
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount
LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
Gonzaga rewind: LMU gets physical with Zags at the rim, on the boards
So many streaks kaput, including one that stretched over three decades. So many items on the to-do list, led by rebounding and defense. There were no attempts to sugarcoat it, no excuses available or offered as No. 6 Gonzaga processed a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
