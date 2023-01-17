ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The latest population count released Thursday from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) showed 138 people are currently living at Camp Hope, the homeless encampment located on WSDOT property north of Interstate 90 in East Central Spokane. The count was taken during the day, so WSDOT...
SPOKANE, WA
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia

SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
SPOKANE, WA
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount

LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga rewind: LMU gets physical with Zags at the rim, on the boards

So many streaks kaput, including one that stretched over three decades. So many items on the to-do list, led by rebounding and defense. There were no attempts to sugarcoat it, no excuses available or offered as No. 6 Gonzaga processed a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
SPOKANE, WA

