The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman Finally Pick A Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt has the curiosity of fans all over, but he is also a family man at home. That being said, there are some big things coming for the Eater of World’s personal life. During The Bellas Podcast, JoJo Offerman clarified that she is not “officially” married to Bray Wyatt. That being said, they did pick their wedding date for later in 2023, and this is a very exciting development for them.
Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
Brie Bella & Summer Rae Once Had Confrontation Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks To Bryan Danielson
WWE has several couples backstage in the company, and that can cause issues at times. It seems that Brie Bella has a story still in her brain about one instance where Summer Rae took things too far with Bryan Danielson. During The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella confirmed a story about...
Mick Foley Writes Heartfelt Tribute For Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe was a legend in the world of tag team wrestling. Briscoe was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Many people in the wrestling industry have come forward to pay tribute to the late legend, including Mick Foley. Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s...
WWE Is ‘Plowing Ahead’ Despite $11.75 Million Assault Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon made headlines when he brute-forced his way back into the company amid allegations of sexual assault and a hush money scandal too. Through an unexpected chain of events, Vince McMahon managed to reinstate himself as the executive chairman of the company. Now, they are carrying on despite all the noise around Mr. McMahon.
Eric Bischoff Roasted Over Tone-Deaf Tweet After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Jay Briscoe’s tragic passing hit the entire pro wrestling world in a big way. The highly-decorated tag team specialist was only 38-years-old at the time of his passing, and tributes came flooding in. This is a very sad time for everyone in pro wrestling, and Eric Bischoff learned the hard way after he sent out a tweet at the wrong time.
Complete Spoiler Results From ROH ‘Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life’ Special Event
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident on Tuesday evening. Tony Khan announced before Dynamite last night that they will tape a tribute show for the late tag team specialist. Now, the results for the ROH “Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life” special are out. This is...
WWE Called Out For Burying Elias
Elias made his return to Monday Night RAW last year and since then, he has been paired up with Matt Riddle. Fans have been enjoying their current pairing up as well. That being said, things haven’t been great for The Drifter, and WWE was recently called out for burying Elias.
WarnerMedia Blocked AEW From Airing Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week and it seems there was a good reason for that.
Saraya Breaks Silence After Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite
Saraya is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, having achieved great success during her tenure with WWE. Despite this, WWE ultimately decided not to renew her contract, leading her to continue her career with All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been a babyface since her debut in AEW, but it seems that has changed now. Saraya has now given her first comments after her apparent heel turn on AEW Dynamite.
Tay Melo Strikes A ‘Woody’ Pose In Sultry Toy Story Cosplay Photo Drop
Tay Melo has made a name for herself as a leading figure in AEW’s women’s division through her hard work and perseverance. Despite encountering challenges, such as her negative experience in WWE almost diminishing her love for professional wrestling, she has overcome obstacles and demonstrated steadfast dedication to her craft. In addition to her wrestling career, Tay Melo is also known to post thirst traps quite often. Recently, she posted such photos once again.
D-Von Dudley Departs From WWE
WWE has seen many changes over the past month or so, with a few shocking departures. Now D-Von Dudley’s name joins Adam Hopkins and Stephanie McMahon on the list of people who have left Vince McMahon’s company. D-Von Dudley was a producer for WWE, a position he held...
WWE Going Through Another Round Of Firings
WWE went through a lot of changes over the past few weeks, and that is only the beginning. Vince McMahon’s company is now cutting staff in the office once again. WWE went through several cost-cutting measures over the last two or so years. Many thought that those wide-sweeping cuts were a sign that a sale is on the horizon. “Budget cuts” was always given for the reason after those releases.
Venue For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Was Evacuated Last Night
WWE will be presenting yet another episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, and the company has tried to ensure they make this week’s episode as stacked as possible. However, it seems a worrying incident took place in the same venue last night. In fact, this incident could have affected...
Huge Match Booked For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will visit the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for the January 25, 2023, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The company booked a huge match for the upcoming show. AEW announced that Bryan Danielson will square off against Brian Cage next week on Dynamite. The match was booked after MJF made a very tempting offer to Prince Nana and Cage on Dynamite tonight.
WWE RAW Viewership Falls Big This Week
WWE has two weeks left before the Royal Rumble event, and they had a lot to do this week on RAW. After three hours, they left a lot of fans wanting more, but how did the viewership turn out?. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 16th episode of WWE RAW brought...
WWE Books Tag Team Match For SmackDown Tonight
Ever since The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, they have been unstoppable. They ran through everyone on their way to becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. Naturally, the rest of the tag team division needs to pick up the pace. While The Usos’ title run has...
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House
Bray Wyatt’s WWE return was in process even before Vince McMahon retired, but Triple H gets the credit for bringing back the Eater of Worlds. Things are certainly heating up for Bray Wyatt now, and Uncle Howdy adds another interesting element. Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss’ strange connection continues...
WWE Signs NCAA Track Star Alexis Gray To NXT Contract
WWE launched various programs over the years, and Next in Line is one of them. If you haven’t heard of it, then you will see the results soon enough as more cross-over athletes make their way to the WWE main roster from NCAA competition. In fact, WWE seems to have already signed yet another former athlete to NXT in Alexis Gray.
