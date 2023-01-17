Read full article on original website
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
Archie Comics Announces ‘Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy’ For April 2023
Cult-favorite Archie Comics character Bingo Wilkin is getting a modern revival through a more sinister type of cult in Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy, a one-shot comic from the Archie Horror imprint releasing in April. In a book-length solo story, horror comics master Cullen Bunn...
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
IDW Announce A New Dave Stevens’ ‘The Rocketeer’ Anthology With Art By Adam Hughes And More
Dave Stevens’ The Rocketeer flies again in an all-new anthology, featuring three high flying stories from a hst of talent. This latest Rocketeer comic project began during the making of the documentary Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection. During the production of that documentary filmmaker Kelvin Mao discovered that Danny Bilson and the late Paul De Meo – the original screenwriters of the 1991 The Rocketeer film – had written a previously unpublished Rocketeer comic book story. Furthermore, Mao and the film’s executive producer Robert Windom, approached artist Adam Hughes to illustrate the tale, and the project evolved into a celebratory one-shot anthology edited by Scott Dunbier.
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game #4, out today from writer Tom Waltz, artists Vincenzo Federici and Alex Sanchez, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. CHAOS BEGETS CHAOS! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are...
Within The Sound Of Silence: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #14
‘Batgirls’ has been a character-rich emotional roller coaster since the very first issue and that gets taken up by like a hundred in this powerful heartwrenching issue, which silently hinges on the core best friend relationship of this series. A colorful gorgeous throwback feeling issue, this is one that will easily go down as a classic and be talked about for years to come.
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic
Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
Things Take A Sinister Turn: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10
A dream is shattered as ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10 dives deep into the mind of the man that helped begin it all while sinister motivations begin to spin Krakoa toward the endgame of the evil geneticist working in plain sight all along. Two narratives are woven within this issue seamlessly coming together at the very end to help kick this book into gear for the upcoming event that will see it completely changed for months.
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #3, the newest issue of their new horror series from House of Slaughter‘s Tate Brombal, artist Nick Robles, and letterer AndWorld Design. What unspeakable events brought Grey and Wren together in the past? And what does it mean for...
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
James Tynion IV Teases His New Image Comics’ Series ‘W0rldtr33’ With Cover Reveal
James Tynion IV has a new series coming out with Image Comics called W0rldtr33 and while we don’t get a sneak peek we do get a cover setting the tone for the series from his Razorblades collaborator artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics, Catwoman). “In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi,...
Fight The Digital Status-Quo In Your First Look At ‘Mosely’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mosely #2, the next issue of their five-issue limited series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and letterer Andrew Thomas. As Mosely reels from the recent events that bestowed the Holy Hammer upon him, he’s overwhelmed by the...
Review: ‘Dark Web: X-Men’ #3 Provides Closure
Dark Web has been one chaotic crossover, with disparate elements across the Marvel Universe. Dark Web: X-Men #3 proves the value of the crossover, as two key characters reconcile in a way that only the X-Men could. Gerry Duggan, Rod Reis, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit bring the X-Men’s return...
