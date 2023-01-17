Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.

