KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game on Thursday. Go hang out with Snoopy and the gang for a night full of fun and laughs. The team will be wearing their special Peanuts jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO