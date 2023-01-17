ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Couple married in Vol-themed wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday. K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol-themed wedding

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’. Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website. NICU babies dressed in their merry best. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

Your headlines from 1/20 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Jefferson County details, State to cut HIV funding, remembering David Crosby. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, Susan and Roy Hughes started their marriage Vol-style. ‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game on Thursday. Go hang out with Snoopy and the gang for a night full of fun and laughs. The team will be wearing their special Peanuts jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kyle Grainger speaks to Pigeon Forge Rotary Club

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Bureau Chief and Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spent lunch on Wednesday talking to the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club. Grainger spoke to the group of community leaders on the role weather plays in the diverse ecosystem of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes coming to America's Past time

Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved. It has been two years since two men were killed in East Knoxville, and the family still does not have answers. Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. Updated: 6 hours...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heather visits River’s Edge Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had a fun visit with all of the second grade students at ﻿River’s Edge Christian Academy in North Knox County. They’ve been learning about weather, so she showed how broadcast Meteorologists work on the math and science part of forecasting before the news starts. Then how we simplify that and give people the basics on what they need to know.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy