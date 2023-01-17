ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

03-05-07-32-33

(three, five, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Washington Examiner

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top Stories – Jan. 20

Here’s the latest for Friday, January 20: March for Life supporters turn attention to Congress; Police kill man who opened fire at Indiana Walmart; GM to spend $900M to upgrade plants; Native American astronaut makes first spacewalk.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi creates new cyber unit, names 1st director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new unit to handle cybersecurity in Mississippi is in place and has its first director. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday said the Mississippi Cyber Unit, a component of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, will be the state’s centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation and incident reporting and response center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show. The decision...
TENNESSEE STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Associated Press

Entergy Louisiana customers to cover $1.5B for Ida repairs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — About a million customers of an electric utility in Louisiana will cover more than $1.4 billion in repair costs related to Hurricane Ida. Entergy Louisiana said residential customers will see about $5.50 added to their monthly bill for the next 15 years to cover the remaining costs of damaged equipment and the thousands of workers who rushed to restore power after the August 2021 storm, Louisiana news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy