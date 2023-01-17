ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Richland Two names interim superintendent

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. Please join the community...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina

Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
SUMTER, SC
iheart.com

Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center

(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 11 hours ago. Please join the community...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/19/23

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC

