WIS-TV
Richland Two names interim superintendent
Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. Please join the community...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina
Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
iheart.com
Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center
(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
WIS-TV
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Orangeburg County School District among the first in state to get safety upgrades for school buses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District is the first in the state to receive school bus upgrades with illuminated stop signs and stop arms. District officials say these upgrades are being made with students' safety as top of mind. “Right now we see horrific numbers, high...
14 students, 1 staff member injured in fights at Youth Academy in Richland County, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard is giving new information on a fight that took place at the McCrady Training Center, including that over a dozen cadets there had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The guard issued a statement Wednesday, less than 24 hours...
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WIS-TV
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 11 hours ago. Please join the community...
City of Sumter decides on budget for upcoming projects in city council first reading
SUMTER, S.C. — Demolition, housing repairs and youth programs are just a few items on Sumter’s list of projects for 2023. The city just had its first reading of the budget for the Community Development Block Grant. The Community Development Block Grant provides federal funding to cities like...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/19/23
WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/19/23
