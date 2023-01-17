ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change

By Joe Rinaldi
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state.

The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and 27.
Beginning farmers and ranchers — who have only been operating for 10-years or less — will have the opportunity to explore all types of organic farming.

Jeff Schahczenski, the Agricultural and Natural Resource Economist at NCAT, says, “We have one farmer who will be teaching, who runs an almost 11,000, 12,000-acre operation in Montana. Very diversified farm. So, it’s really a listening session. It’s farmers talking to farmers, and ranchers talking to ranchers.”

The academy is free to attend, but registration is required by January 20th.
And some more good news: the first 30 people to register will get travel scholarships up to $200 each to help with traveling to and from Fargo.

To register, and learn more, click here .

