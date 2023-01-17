ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

8-5-6-6-2

(eight, five, six, six, two)

Community Policy