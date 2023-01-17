Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7. Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.
seattlemedium.com
Keenan Anderson, D.C. Father And Teacher, Dies After Police Encounter In L.A.
This post was originally published on The Washington Informer. Students, faculty and community members at Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School (PCS) in Southeast continue to mourn the loss of a teacher who died from cardiac arrest after an encounter with police officers in Los Angeles. On Jan. 3, Keenan...
2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In Prince George's Remembered For Cheerfulness, Kindness
A community is mourning the devastating loss of a 33-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Laurel. Michelle Dudley was found tragically stabbed to death outside of a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Police...
Police recover body believed to be missing Woodbridge man; 2 suspects arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in the case of the Woodbridge man who has been missing since December, and investigators believe they've recovered the man's body, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday night. Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022....
WTOP
Ghost gun used in carjacking, 2 Prince George’s Co. teens arrested
Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.
DC man found guilty in beating death of 75-year-old
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a person accused of beating a 75-year-old man, then dumping him in a stairwell, guilty in the man’s death on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Clifton Browne, 57, attacked Luther Brooks in September 2021 on Kalmia Road NW. Prosecutors said Browne went […]
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
Maryland man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September 2020 killing of teenager
WASHINGTON — A 24-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 killing of a teenager in Northwest, D.C. Brandon Nguyen is expected to serve a sentence of seven to 11 years in prison, followed by supervised release, for the shooting death of 17-year-old Brian Ward.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
Bay Net
Murder Suspect Of Westlake High School Student Apprehended In North Carolina
WALDORF, Md. – On January 18, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf. Jackson, a Westlake High...
