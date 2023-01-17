Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community support
A family-owned restaurant in the Valley was on the brink of closing its doors until a plea for help on social media brought an outpouring of support from the community. The owners of Mr Pancho's Taqueria Jalisco Inc. in Pharr, Texas, needed help to make ends meet due to low customer turnout and the impact of inflation on their business. The restaurant, which opened in March 2020, had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling ever since.
Edinburg children’s hospital opens Ronald McDonald Family Room
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System Children’s hospital reopened their Ronald McDonald Family Room on Thursday in Edinburg. The Ronald McDonald Family Room allows families to rest and recharge near the patient room’s. Families can eat, shower or sleep in newly opened room while waiting for the recovery of their loved one. […]
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
KRGV
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
District addresses alarm after video of school fight at Grulla High School
GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some residents and parents are expressing alarm this week on social media after a video began circulating, showing a fight between two Grulla High School students. One of the girls in the fight appeared to have been knocked unconscious as other students watch on and before a substitute teacher can been […]
Willacy County Livestock Show coming this weekend: Schedule and lineup
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair will kick off this weekend. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday with the Kick-Off Cook-Off, followed by a Rustic Rose concert on the main stage at 7 p.m. The livestock show will be located at the Willacy County fairgrounds between Raymondville and Lyford […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
cw39.com
Mission PD: Drunken driver hit family, killing mother and hospitalizing father, children
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Mission after a family was hit by a suspected drunken driver — leaving a mother dead, and a father and three children hospitalized, police said. At 12:46 a.m. Monday, an officer at the 1000 block of E. Solar Drive...
IMAS to celebrate Lunar New Year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more. Multiple performances and […]
KRGV
Computers containing personal information of San Benito CISD students and staff sold at auction
A co-owner of a Brownsville Tech Recycling Company revealed that computers sold at an auction still had personal information of students and staff at San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. "It was over 1,000 computers sold to different buyers. I was not the only one." David Avila said. Avila bought...
KRGV
IDEA Public Schools ending Pre-K program
Parents with kids in Pre-K at any campus with IDEA Public Schools will have to find other options. Idea Public Schools announced Thursday their Pre-K program will end at the end of this school year. The Rio Grande Valley is one of only two areas in the state where IDEA...
Comments / 0