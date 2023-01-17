ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sara Irshad

Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community support

A family-owned restaurant in the Valley was on the brink of closing its doors until a plea for help on social media brought an outpouring of support from the community. The owners of Mr Pancho's Taqueria Jalisco Inc. in Pharr, Texas, needed help to make ends meet due to low customer turnout and the impact of inflation on their business. The restaurant, which opened in March 2020, had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling ever since.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg children’s hospital opens Ronald McDonald Family Room

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System Children’s hospital reopened their Ronald McDonald Family Room on Thursday in Edinburg. The Ronald McDonald Family Room allows families to rest and recharge near the patient room’s. Families can eat, shower or sleep in newly opened room while waiting for the recovery of their loved one. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students

A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen ISD expanding aviation program

The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
MCALLEN, TX
k12dive.com

5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

IMAS to celebrate Lunar New Year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more. Multiple performances and […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

IDEA Public Schools ending Pre-K program

Parents with kids in Pre-K at any campus with IDEA Public Schools will have to find other options. Idea Public Schools announced Thursday their Pre-K program will end at the end of this school year. The Rio Grande Valley is one of only two areas in the state where IDEA...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy