The weather had to change at some point. Sustaining above freezing temperatures and a general lack of snowfall is not something close to normal for Central New York in the heart of the winter season. That's been the case since after Christmas. Over the past 27 days, only 0.6" of snow has been recorded for the City of Utica. During this stretch, the average is closer to 20".

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO