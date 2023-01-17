Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Shirt design contest held for ninth graders in the Inlet area
INLET, N.Y. -- A Shirt Design Contest is being held for ninth graders in the Adirondack region, in preparation for Community Pride Day, where individuals come together to clean the streets before summertime. The challenge is to create a design or logo that showcases what community pride means to you....
WKTV
Photographer Kay Reese will showcase 'Witness to Captivity' exhibit at KAC
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Photographer, Kay Reese will showcase her exhibition 'Witness to Captivity' at the Kirkland Art Center on Feb. 4. Reese had a unique vision for her work. "The point of view of brutally captured Africans. Many were thrown overboard; many more committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard, fearing death less than losing their languages, cultures, gods, identities, and free wills; their fundamental human rights against degradation, despair, and spiritual death in human captivity,” Reese said.
WKTV
Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
WKTV
Family donation supports baking classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
WKTV
MVCC Cultural Series will host Friday events
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series, is getting ready to host a series of events on Fridays, at the Rome campus. The Rome Campus is located at 1101 Floyd Ave, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. MVCC's Spring lineup for the Rome...
WKTV
Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street. The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and...
WKTV
MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
WKTV
Crews work on power line repairs in Ilion following snowy morning on Friday
ILION, N.Y. – Wet, heavy snow caused some power line issues in Ilion Friday morning. A National Grid crew was on Route 51 after trees topped some power lines from the weight of heavy snow and ice. Route 51 was closed to traffic between Spinnerhill Gulf Road and Jerusalem...
WKTV
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
WKTV
Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland. John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials...
WKTV
Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation
UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite. Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment. “KeyBank’s purpose is to...
WKTV
New Halal food restaurant opens in Sangertown Square
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Jibril's Kitchen, specializing in Halal food has opened inside the Center Court at Sangertown Square. They offer traditional Halal menu items that are specific to the owner's customs. They provide menu items such as rice with your choice of protein, wraps, kabobs, salads, appetizers and more. Platters and boxes of food are also available.
WKTV
The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
WKTV
Snowier weather in the extended forecast
The weather had to change at some point. Sustaining above freezing temperatures and a general lack of snowfall is not something close to normal for Central New York in the heart of the winter season. That's been the case since after Christmas. Over the past 27 days, only 0.6" of snow has been recorded for the City of Utica. During this stretch, the average is closer to 20".
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol wins prestigious award at annual conference
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association at the organization’s annual winter training conference in Albany this week. While on the committee, Maciol will work with sheriffs across the state to enhance public...
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
WKTV
Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome
A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
WKTV
Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
Two Utica-based National Guard members will be competing in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition. Two Utica-based National Guard members will be competing in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Comments / 0