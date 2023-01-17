ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Shirt design contest held for ninth graders in the Inlet area

INLET, N.Y. -- A Shirt Design Contest is being held for ninth graders in the Adirondack region, in preparation for Community Pride Day, where individuals come together to clean the streets before summertime. The challenge is to create a design or logo that showcases what community pride means to you....
INLET, NY
Photographer Kay Reese will showcase 'Witness to Captivity' exhibit at KAC

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Photographer, Kay Reese will showcase her exhibition 'Witness to Captivity' at the Kirkland Art Center on Feb. 4. Reese had a unique vision for her work. "The point of view of brutally captured Africans. Many were thrown overboard; many more committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard, fearing death less than losing their languages, cultures, gods, identities, and free wills; their fundamental human rights against degradation, despair, and spiritual death in human captivity,” Reese said.
CLINTON, NY
Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
UTICA, NY
Family donation supports baking classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
HERKIMER, NY
MVCC Cultural Series will host Friday events

ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series, is getting ready to host a series of events on Fridays, at the Rome campus. The Rome Campus is located at 1101 Floyd Ave, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. MVCC's Spring lineup for the Rome...
ROME, NY
Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street. The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and...
UTICA, NY
MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
UTICA, NY
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
UTICA, NY
Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation

UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite. Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment. “KeyBank’s purpose is to...
UTICA, NY
New Halal food restaurant opens in Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Jibril's Kitchen, specializing in Halal food has opened inside the Center Court at Sangertown Square. They offer traditional Halal menu items that are specific to the owner's customs. They provide menu items such as rice with your choice of protein, wraps, kabobs, salads, appetizers and more. Platters and boxes of food are also available.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
UTICA, NY
Snowier weather in the extended forecast

The weather had to change at some point. Sustaining above freezing temperatures and a general lack of snowfall is not something close to normal for Central New York in the heart of the winter season. That's been the case since after Christmas. Over the past 27 days, only 0.6" of snow has been recorded for the City of Utica. During this stretch, the average is closer to 20".
UTICA, NY
Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome

A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
ROME, NY
Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

Two Utica-based National Guard members will be competing in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition. Two Utica-based National Guard members will be competing in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
UTICA, NY

