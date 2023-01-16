Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Handed Fifth-Straight Defeat In 63-60 Loss To Nebraska
Ohio State picked up its fifth-consecutive loss on Wednesday, falling to Nebraska 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Buckeye guard Sean McNeil’s game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out, while Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) shot an abysmal 35.7 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three en route to yet another loss in Big Ten play. Nebraska (10-9, 3-5) finished the evening with a 41.1 percent mark from the field, boosted by 53.8 percent shooting in the second half.
buckeyesports.com
Rebeka Mikulášiková Making Impact From Beyond The Arc
Outside of guard Taylor Mikesell, whose shooting acumen from beyond the arc has been well-chronicled, most would guess that another one of Ohio State’s guards would be the team’s next most productive player from deep. Perhaps Sheldon or guard Madison Greene were excelling from three-point range before injury,...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Spring Game Set For April 15
Ohio State fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 edition of the Buckeyes at the spring game on April 15 at noon at Ohio Stadium, the university announced on Thursday. There are several intriguing storylines following the Buckeyes this spring, including a quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown and searches for starters on the offensive line and in the secondary, that will be on display in the spring game.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Adds Transfer Offensive Lineman Victor Cutler From Louisiana-Monroe
Former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler (6-3, 302) announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Ohio State. Cutler recently completed his fourth season of college football with the Warhawks, starting all of this past season at left tackle. He had previous starting experience at center and right tackle during the 2021 season, and appeared in 29 games in total over the last four seasons.
buckeyesports.com
Key Shrugs Off Shoulder Injury, Seeks Streak-Snapping Win
With 16:19 remaining in the first half of Ohio State’s marquee matchup against then-No. 1 Purdue on Jan. 5, Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst sunk his first free throw before clanking the second one off of the rim. As Buckeyes forward Zed Key and Boilermakers big man Zach Edey wrestled for positioning, Key’s shoulder locked up, forcing it to go limp, and sending Ohio State’s most reliable post presence to the locker room with an apparent injury.
buckeyesports.com
Jacy Sheldon “Getting Closer” To Returning For Ohio State
Ohio State has been without guard Jacy Sheldon since late November due to a lower-leg injury, but it appears the senior is getting closer to a potential return for the Buckeyes. “We’re getting closer,” McGuff said on Jan. 17. “We’re just making sure we give it ample time to fully...
buckeyesports.com
Buckeyes Looking To Get Offense Back On Track After String Of Rough Outings
Despite enduring a four-game losing streak, Ohio State still boasts one of the nation’s most efficient offenses in the country — ranking fourth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency by KenPom. Although the Buckeyes still sit among the nation’s best in terms of offensive efficiency, Ohio State...
