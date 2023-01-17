ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Inside Lisa Marie & Nicolas Cage's Tumultuous Split: Drama Imploded With Fights Over Work & Ex, Led To Shock Divorce After 107 Days Of Marriage

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwViQ_0kGrJ14V00

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were hopeful their marriage would last forever, but drama imploded between them soon after the now-exes tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can report following news of Lisa Marie's sudden death.

Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home. The singer passed away following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tn9mg_0kGrJ14V00
© 2001 Ramey Photo Agency/Jim Ruymen, newspix

Insiders claimed her relationship issues with Cage were exposed following the couple's August 2002 nuptials, blaming his "workaholic ways," Lisa Marie's "bizarre lifestyle" and "need for attention" as the reason their short-lived union fizzled out after just 107 days.

The marriage was Presley's third, having previously exchanged vows with musician Danny Keough and pop star Michael Jackson .

It marked #2 for Cage, who divorced actress Patricia Arquette in 2000. Cage welcomed son Weston in 1990 with actress and model Christina Fulton .

After marrying Elvis Presley 's only child, Lisa Marie had to adapt to his family dynamic.

"Nic loves his son. And Christina is a good mother. That never failed to melt Nic's heart," claimed a source. "It was hard enough for Lisa Marie to accept as a newlywed that she and her husband were spending nights apart."

The insiders explained that Cage was dedicated to his career in Hollywood and maintained a "very busy" schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cm7xi_0kGrJ14V00
© 2001 Ramey Photo Agency/Jim Ruymen, newspix

"He's also extremely devoted to his son and makes him top priority," they said, noting Lisa Marie and Cage went " long stretches " of time during which they slept apart.

"When they were together, the exes fought bitterly — over everything."

It was noted how Cage quickly returned back to work on a movie set less than 48 hours after the pair's hush-hush Hawaiian wedding with the source explaining that she "wanted a husband full-time" and would get "jealous of others who took up his time."

It's claimed their relationship reached a turning point after the duo attended the premiere of his film Adaption , in which he starred in dual roles as twin screenwriting brothers.

Lisa Marie and the blockbuster film star hit the carpet holding hands, but he went on to file for divorce days later on November 25, 2002. It was finalized by 2004.

"I'm sad about this , but we shouldn't have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake," she said post-split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2przNu_0kGrJ14V00
©2001 Ramey Photo Agency

Cage, for his part, explained to Barbara Walters , that it just " wasn't meant to be " in 2016.

He added, "Sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn't going to change."

Comments / 32

Rhonda Tarrant
3d ago

Leave her alone! Let her RIP! Geez dragging everything out about a woman that is dead! I don't care who she was married to or how much money she had. Let Lisa Marie rest!

Reply(1)
18
??????
3d ago

I lost my mom when I was 16. Something I'll never get over. She passed away in my arms. I felt her last breath. I too feel bad for the children

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years

Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley was ‘never the same’ after son’s suicide in new home

Just three months after Lisa Marie Presley purchased a home in Calabasas, California, her son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life inside. A source told The Post that the only daughter of Elvis Presley was “never the same again” after that tragic day. “Her world really stopped in the last few years and she has tried everything to cope so that she could be there for the rest of her children,” the source said. Presley, who passed away on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter, Riley Keough, 33....
CALABASAS, CA
Popculture

Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth

A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Tyla

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando

Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

192K+
Followers
5K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy