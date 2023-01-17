Inside Lisa Marie & Nicolas Cage's Tumultuous Split: Drama Imploded With Fights Over Work & Ex, Led To Shock Divorce After 107 Days Of Marriage

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were hopeful their marriage would last forever, but drama imploded between them soon after the now-exes tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can report following news of Lisa Marie's sudden death.

Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home. The singer passed away following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.

Insiders claimed her relationship issues with Cage were exposed following the couple's August 2002 nuptials, blaming his "workaholic ways," Lisa Marie's "bizarre lifestyle" and "need for attention" as the reason their short-lived union fizzled out after just 107 days.

The marriage was Presley's third, having previously exchanged vows with musician Danny Keough and pop star Michael Jackson .

It marked #2 for Cage, who divorced actress Patricia Arquette in 2000. Cage welcomed son Weston in 1990 with actress and model Christina Fulton .

After marrying Elvis Presley 's only child, Lisa Marie had to adapt to his family dynamic.

"Nic loves his son. And Christina is a good mother. That never failed to melt Nic's heart," claimed a source. "It was hard enough for Lisa Marie to accept as a newlywed that she and her husband were spending nights apart."

The insiders explained that Cage was dedicated to his career in Hollywood and maintained a "very busy" schedule.

"He's also extremely devoted to his son and makes him top priority," they said, noting Lisa Marie and Cage went " long stretches " of time during which they slept apart.

"When they were together, the exes fought bitterly — over everything."

It was noted how Cage quickly returned back to work on a movie set less than 48 hours after the pair's hush-hush Hawaiian wedding with the source explaining that she "wanted a husband full-time" and would get "jealous of others who took up his time."

It's claimed their relationship reached a turning point after the duo attended the premiere of his film Adaption , in which he starred in dual roles as twin screenwriting brothers.

Lisa Marie and the blockbuster film star hit the carpet holding hands, but he went on to file for divorce days later on November 25, 2002. It was finalized by 2004.

"I'm sad about this , but we shouldn't have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake," she said post-split.

Cage, for his part, explained to Barbara Walters , that it just " wasn't meant to be " in 2016.

He added, "Sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn't going to change."