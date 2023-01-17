Read full article on original website
Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit
A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified
We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
1-year-old dog swept away in a storm drain rescued by California firefighters
A one-year-old dog swept away in California floodwaters was rescued and returned to his owner thanks to firefighters – and technology. Seamus, an Australian shepherd, was on a walk with his owner in San Bernardino and broke away Monday, the fire department said in a news release. His owner tried to catch him, but Seamus went into a storm drain and began to float away. California has experienced widespread flooding in some areas, caused by several storms that have been battering parts of the state for weeks.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis
Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86. Investigators were trying to determine why the The post Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
29 Years Later, Santa Clarita Remembers The Northridge Earthquake That Shook The Community
On Jan. 17, 1994, Northridge was struck with a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, greatly impacting Santa Clarita and other surrounding areas. As Californians were nestled in bed during the early hours of the morning, the Northridge Earthquake erupted throughout the west San Fernando Valley at 4:31 a.m. on January 17, 1994 resulting in 57 deaths, 1,500 ...
L.A. man who built equipment to steal your credit card info at gas stations sentenced
SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan, age 40, admitted in his plea agreement that he built “skimmers”—customized electronic...
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
