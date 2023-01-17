A one-year-old dog swept away in California floodwaters was rescued and returned to his owner thanks to firefighters – and technology. Seamus, an Australian shepherd, was on a walk with his owner in San Bernardino and broke away Monday, the fire department said in a news release. His owner tried to catch him, but Seamus went into a storm drain and began to float away. California has experienced widespread flooding in some areas, caused by several storms that have been battering parts of the state for weeks.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO