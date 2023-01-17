ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified

We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
CBS News

1-year-old dog swept away in a storm drain rescued by California firefighters

A one-year-old dog swept away in California floodwaters was rescued and returned to his owner thanks to firefighters – and technology. Seamus, an Australian shepherd, was on a walk with his owner in San Bernardino and broke away Monday, the fire department said in a news release. His owner tried to catch him, but Seamus went into a storm drain and began to float away. California has experienced widespread flooding in some areas, caused by several storms that have been battering parts of the state for weeks.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis

Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86. Investigators were trying to determine why the The post Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot

Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy