2news.com
NV Energy Foundation provides emergency food grant to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
St. Vincent’s Food Pantry has experienced an increased demand for groceries and other food staples following recent unprecedented storms along with higher food and gas costs. To help replenish depleted supplies so that the organization can continue to meet the increased demand for the more than 15,000 families they...
2news.com
Library Park Pass Program offers a new way for Nevadans to “Check out their State Parks”
The Nevada Division of State Parks is excited to announce a new way for Nevadans to check out their State Parks – by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out.
2news.com
End of emergency SNAP benefits: food bank braces for demand
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is serving record numbers of clients – and it’s preparing for those numbers to continue to rise when emergency SNAP benefits end in March. Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments. That second monthly payment comes to an end on Mar. 14.
2news.com
Change In SNAP Benefits Coming To Nevadans
Since the start of the pandemic, SNAP participants have been receiving second monthly payments known as supplemental emergency allotments. The change stems from the recently signed into law Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, which terminates EA assistance in all states after the issuance of February 2023 benefits.
2news.com
USDA Accepts Applications for Rural Energy for America Program in Nevada
USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that the Department is making $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic...
2news.com
Nevada Non-Profit Reports Increase In Graduation Rate For Their Students
‘Communities in Schools’ says its graduation rates increased two percent statewide compared to the 2020-2021 school year. CIS’ 94% graduation rate is based on 453 high school seniors from 14 Title I or high-needs public schools across the state who are case-managed by CIS staff.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
2news.com
Nevada Cannabis Regulators Issue Product Pesticide Advisory
Nevada marijuana regulators have issued a health and safety advisory about widely available legal cannabis products produced in the Las Vegas area during the last 16 months using plants treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board bulletin posted Thursday said Henderson-based Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions treated some...
2news.com
Workplace Safety Penalties Increasing In Nevada
Employers could be fined more for workplace safety violations. Nevada OSHA’s administrative penalties will increase by 7.74%, effective immediately for any penalty assessed on or after January 17, 2023.
2news.com
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail. The measure will now go before voters to be ratified in the statewide April 4...
