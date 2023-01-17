'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

MEGA; JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg , years after the exes reached a divorce settlement.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze , is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.

He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature the following day.

It seems the figure was generated based on their monthly income. Gregg's monthly income from all sources is listed as $84,884 while Grey's stated she earned roughly $48,657. The Blast was the first to report the news.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that on January 1, 2023, the exes agreed "to meet and confer and recalculate spousal support every 6 months or by mutual agreement." If Grey ties the knot again or either party dies, the spousal support comes to an end.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Gregg agreed to fork over $15,144 to Grey as an equalization payment post-split, but would waive spousal support from his ex-wife. The former flames agreed to split expenses for their daughter, Stella , until she turned 24.

The spousal support agreement development also came nearly three years after a sequel to the 1980s classic Dirty Dancing was announced in August 2020.

Grey will star in and executive produce the highly anticipated new movie.

MEGA

"All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed — you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that," she told PEOPLE about the on-screen chemistry she once had with Swayze. "You just go for something different."

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said it will be worth the wait, promising it will be "exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history."