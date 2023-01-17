ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
PATERSON, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Richard W. Gaines

Richard W. Gaines of Somerset, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a professional basketball player who went on to a long career in education, died on Dec. 10, 2022. He was 86. Mr. Gaines was born in 1936 in Saluda, South Carolina, the sixth of nine children of Irene...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming

The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Prosecutor: 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy dies in Brookdale Park crash

Authorities say a single-car crash in Brookdale Park resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge. The crash happened on Jan. 15 around 11:30 p.m. Officials say there were four minors in the vehicle on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive. All are from Glen Ridge, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Family Game Night Ends In Slaying For Irvington Couple: Sources

Family game night took a turn for the worst when a woman stabbed her boyfriend dead overnight in Irvington, sources tell Daily Voice. Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, where they found 35-year-old Haleem Youngblood with stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounce dead on the scene about an hour later.
IRVINGTON, NJ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey

In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas-Fed Fire Ravages North Haledon Home

No injuries were reported in a heavy house fire in North Haledon. Fed by gas from a stove, the noontime blaze on Monday, Jan. 16, ravaged the two-story, wood-frame home across from the Salesian Sisters' Mary Help of Christians Academy on Belmont Avenue. PSE&G was called on a rush to...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

