wabi.tv
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!. Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday. In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music. The brewery is celebrating their success...
penbaypilot.com
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
wabi.tv
Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
wabi.tv
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
wabi.tv
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
wabi.tv
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center has announced their first show for 2023. Chelsea Handler is coming to Bangor as part of her tour on Saturday, May 13th. Pre-sale tickets start Thursday at 10 a.m., and general public sales start Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, go...
What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?
The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
wabi.tv
Winter has arrived and it's important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
wabi.tv
Accumulating Snow For Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
wabi.tv
Hampden boy showcases advanced LEGO skills
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about!. A fourth grader from Hampden is proving age is just a number. The nine-year-old is an avid LEGO builder who has completed sets intended for adults twice his age. He gave TV5 a closer look at his impressive collection. Gavin...
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
wabi.tv
Folks in Bangor working together to clean up after storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Whenever it’s time to clean up after a big storm, it’s always nice to lend a helping hand. “She’s great. You know, that’s one thing I like about living here is neighbors all pitch in and help each other out, so we do that a lot.” said Robb Freeman, Bangor Resident.
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
wabi.tv
Owner of Treworgy Family Orchards talks inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh maze
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday was National Winnie the Pooh Day. It’s celebrated each year on Jan. 18 in honor of author A.A. Milne’s birthday. But this past year, a celebration of the beloved character went on for months in Levant. “We were thinking: what could we do?...
wabi.tv
Hancock family loses home in fire
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
foxbangor.com
Bangor School Department implements new emergency alert system
BANGOR — Bangor schools are introducing a new emergency alert system in an effort to keep students and teachers safe. As the latest step in ongoing safety efforts, the Bangor School Department announced the launch of a new emergency alert system. The department partnered with Centegix, an incident response...
