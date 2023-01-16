Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
frogsowar.com
TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal
TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.
Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday. Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson. The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social ...
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
WFAA
TCU coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate open up about family, football and the Frogs' magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — A year ago, TCU coach Sonny Dykes was new on the job with some tall tasks ahead of him -- taking over for a legend in Gary Patterson and also faced with turning around a team that went 5-7. Now Dykes is coming off the high of a national runner-up season and a collection of coach of the year awards.
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Could Razorbacks Lose More Than Offensive Coordinator Today?
Report says closing of transfer portal today has been TCU's target date on OC.
Duncanville, Beaumont United top first SBLive Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of season (Jan. 17)
A closer look at the top 25 teams across the Lone Star State in SBLive’s first Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of the 2022-23 high school basketball season
Two Legitimate Names to Consider for Razorback Offensive Coordinator
Key traits needed in replacement as Kendal Briles heads to TCU
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
houstoncitybook.com
Get Rodeo Ready with Kendra Scott's Ranch-Inspired Collection — and Brand-New 'Hat Bar'!
THE 2023 HOUSTON Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here, and local-fave jewelry designer Kendra Scott is launching her latest capsule collection with rodeo-goers in mind. The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott line is available exclusively online and at rodeos state-wide, including the ones in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. "Inspired by the time spent on our family ranch, this collection honors the state I call home and puts the modern cowgirl front and center — right where she belongs," said the Austin-based designer in a statement.
Harold Dean Smoked Goods to bring Texas-style barbecue to Flower Mound
The restaurant will be open for lunch and reopen for dinner when staff will switch to a high-end dinner setting. (Courtesy Harold Dean Smoked Goods) Harold Dean Smoked Goods is expected to open the first week of February, according to restaurant officials. The restaurant will be located at 5801 Long...
A guide on how to navigate the Fort Worth Stock Show
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW) — Hey y'all! My name is Nathalie and I am a Digital Content Producer here at CBS DFW. I am a Fort Worth native, born and raised right here in Cowtown. You could say I've been wearing boots since I could walk. Fort Worth's rich history is remembered in those brick streets and old railroads you find all over. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo reminds us of that history. Not only is it not far from home, but I manage to learn something new every time I visit. As someone who has visited nearly every...
Popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s grand opening set for Wednesday in North Texas
Hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads, and more, this is what you can expect at popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo's as it sets to feed North Texas diners during its grand opening and beyond.
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
fox4news.com
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
Comments / 0