Southlake, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal

TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday. Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson. The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social ...
FORT WORTH, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Get Rodeo Ready with Kendra Scott's Ranch-Inspired Collection — and Brand-New 'Hat Bar'!

THE 2023 HOUSTON Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here, and local-fave jewelry designer Kendra Scott is launching her latest capsule collection with rodeo-goers in mind. The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott line is available exclusively online and at rodeos state-wide, including the ones in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. "Inspired by the time spent on our family ranch, this collection honors the state I call home and puts the modern cowgirl front and center — right where she belongs," said the Austin-based designer in a statement.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

A guide on how to navigate the Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW) — Hey y'all! My name is Nathalie and I am a Digital Content Producer here at CBS DFW. I am a Fort Worth native, born and raised right here in Cowtown. You could say I've been wearing boots since I could walk. Fort Worth's rich history is remembered in those brick streets and old railroads you find all over. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo reminds us of that history. Not only is it not far from home, but I manage to learn something new every time I visit. As someone who has visited nearly every...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX

