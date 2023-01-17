Read full article on original website
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Melissa McCarthy Once Accidentally Mortified Fans On The Set Of Gilmore Girls With A Prank
Melissa McCarthy has become one of the most beloved comedians in the genre. Known for her over-the-top, fearless comedy in films like "Bridesmaids" and "The Heat," McCarthy actually got her big break in Hollywood by playing a very sweet role. In the series' original run, from 2000-2007, McCarthy played Sookie...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Scott Patterson Says ‘I Really Love Lauren’ Graham
Scott Patterson confesses his love for Lauren Graham and explains how that manifested itself professionally on the set of 'Gilmore Girls.'
Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinion: The Show’s Worst Storyline Had Nothing to Do With Rory or Lorelai Gilmore
Lorelai and Rory Gilmore had some pretty unpopular storylines on 'Gilmore Girls,' but we have a different least favorite. We think Lane Kim's pregnancy storyline was the absolute worst.
Gilmore Girls Star Sean Gunn's Agent Advised Him Against Auditioning For The Show
In the modern day, Sean Gunn is a household name recognized the world over. He has contributed to some of the biggest blockbusters of recent years, from Marvel Cinematic Universe installments like both "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and "Avengers: Endgame" to the DC ensemble film "The Suicide Squad." Evidently, the brother of famed director and DC Studios figurehead James Gunn has done rather well for himself, though he didn't start out working on such high-profile productions. He had to earn his way there, taking whichever roles came his way that he felt inclined to try.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech
The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer. In comments provided to TMZ, Hughes’ mother Shirley said that she hoped Peters would have mentioned the families impacted by Dahmer’s crimes during his acceptance speech at the show earlier this week. She also said that she hopes Hollywood will stop making shows and movies about real-life serial killers, which undoubtedly has an impact on the families of victims.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
‘Disenchanted’ Stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams ‘Have an Incredible Repartee’
"Disenchanted" director Adam Shankman dishes on the chemistry between stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey when the cameras aren't rolling.
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
‘Night Court’s’ Melissa Rauch Found “Sizzling Sitcom Magic” on Revival Series
Night Court is back in session. The classic comedy is back on the air with a new series and a new cast but the same off-kilter ethos. True to Night Court’s unique POV, this revival isn’t like a lot of the others we’ve seen in recent seasons. The series isn’t about getting the old gang back together so much as it’s about revisiting one of TV’s most unique — and hilarious — settings. A lot can happen during one night in New York City’s weirdest courtroom, and that remains just as true in 2023 as it was when Night Court premiered in 1984 and signed off in 1992. There are tipsy Times Square mascots, bizarre brawls, and way too many public urinations to litigate before the sun comes up.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed
Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.
The most bone-chilling opener in television history successfully scorches the brains of horror diehards
From Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad, the television landscape is a hardy village of unforgettable series which provide an ever-lasting impression on telephiles as far as the eye can see. In that same vein, these successful shows all present an opening sequence that remains officially burned in the brains of the most devoted tube fanatics — especially when it comes to elements of horror. This is precisely the case for HBO’s fresh-faced drama series The Last of Us, which has successfully captured the attention of the masses.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Marvel Spinoff May Feature 'A Little Song Here or There,' Kathryn Hahn Hints
If you weren’t already bewitched by Disney+’s upcoming Agatha Harkness-centric WandaVision spinoff, Kathryn Hahn just dropped a tantalizing new tease. On track for a Winter 2023/24 premiere, Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back the Emmy-nominated Hahn as the titular sorceress, heading up a cast that also includes WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield Ford (as Westview queen bee Dottie) and Debra Jo Rupp (presumably back as Mrs. Hart), plus newcomers Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) and… Patti Lupone. The recently reported casting of Lupone — a Tony...
