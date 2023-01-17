ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Related
KUTV

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
PROVO, UT
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

