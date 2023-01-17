Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KUTV
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
KUTV
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
KUTV
Husband mourning death of Tooele woman killed when minivan crashed into window of building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Family members are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Roseann Davis who was tragically killed after a driver suffered a medical emergency and slammed into the building she was working in. Roger Davis saw how loved his wife Roseann was, just by opening her phone. “We...
KUTV
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
ABC 4
SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KUTV
I-80 eastbound lanes closed for hours in Summit County after trailer catches fire
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — All eastbound lanes of I-80 in Summit County were shut down after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident was reported a short time after 6 p.m. near milepost 156 in Wanship of a vehicle fire on the right shoulder of the road.
KUTV
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
KUTV
Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
KUTV
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
KUTV
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Hoarding plays a role in causing deadly fires, SLCFD says
A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies.
Comments / 0