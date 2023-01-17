ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

thunder1320.com

Westwood girls to open James C Haile tournament Saturday

After a week to recover from winning the DRVC tournament, the Westwood Lady Rockets will tip off their final act of the season Saturday in Murfreesboro. Westwood will participate in the James C Haile tournament in the AAA division. They are set to take on Watertown at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, January 21st.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield

Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91. Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.
FRANKLIN, TN
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’

Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver

Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Body found in Putnam County lake

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Structure fire in Cookeville

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Doris Isabel Pearson

It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 18, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN. Doris was born on September 25th, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love...
TULLAHOMA, TN
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
Grundy County Herald

UPDATE: Tracy City Police found body of Edith Anderson

UPDATE: Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder has confirmed that the body of Edith Anderson has been found. We will have more details as they are provided to us. Stay tuned. Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother.
TRACY CITY, TN

