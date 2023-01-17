Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Westwood girls to open James C Haile tournament Saturday
After a week to recover from winning the DRVC tournament, the Westwood Lady Rockets will tip off their final act of the season Saturday in Murfreesboro. Westwood will participate in the James C Haile tournament in the AAA division. They are set to take on Watertown at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, January 21st.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
thunder1320.com
Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield
Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91. Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’
Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
WSMV
Body found in Putnam County lake
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl has died after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
WKRN
Structure fire in Cookeville
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
thunder1320.com
Doris Isabel Pearson
It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 18, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN. Doris was born on September 25th, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love...
After decades along I-65, the future of Alabama's rest stop rocket is uncertain
You don't exactly need the exit number to remember how to find Alabama's Welcome Center, located just over the line from Tennessee.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens in Tennessee
Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Investigation into Shooting where 3-People are Confirmed Dead on Cason Lane Continues
(Murfreesboro, TN) UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigation Detectives continue to investigate the shooting death of a man who is accused of shooting two victims and then turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred on Thursday morning. An Alabama man has been identified as the person who shot and killed...
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
Grundy County Herald
UPDATE: Tracy City Police found body of Edith Anderson
UPDATE: Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder has confirmed that the body of Edith Anderson has been found. We will have more details as they are provided to us. Stay tuned. Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother.
Comments / 0