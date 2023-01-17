Read full article on original website
Related
UK Competition Authority Calls Out HSBC for Open Banking Failures
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found HSBC breached its open banking order. The breach in question relates to the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, which paved the way for open banking in the U.K. by mandating the country’s nine largest banks to make account information available to authorized parties through application programming interfaces (APIs).
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Innovation and Trust Increase Appeal of Traditional Banks for Investors
For the world’s largest, most established banks, digitization is not a destination. Rather, it is an ongoing, dynamic process of change and innovation that must adapt to the latest technologies, customer needs and economic trends. And while the digital transformation of retail banking may be focused on enhancing the...
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX
Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Google AI Fixes Grocery Store Inventory With Kroger Partnership
As grocers look to secure consumers’ loyalty with the best-stocked shelves, Google is getting involved. On Friday (Jan. 20), Google Cloud and Deloitte announced they are working with leading U.S. pure-play grocery retailer Kroger to improve the in-store experience for shoppers. The three companies have collaborated on a task management application, which provides information on shelf-stocking and inventory among other matters, and a store management app.
Bill Pay Is the Killer App for Mobile Wallets ... So Far
After getting off to a long, slow start, digital wallets are catching on in a big way. In the first challenge to the primacy of physical wallets since they were invented in the 1300s, more consumers are seeing value in — and using — the digital version as they acquaint themselves with the many powerful features these apps can do.
US Retailers See Real-Time Payments as Crucial to Customer Experience
New research finds U.S. retailers are planning real-time payments (RTP) advancements to optimize customer experience. That’s according to “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide,” a 2023 PYMNTS report done in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which shows that 32.5% retailers are planning to add RTP capabilities to their checkout experience in the near future.
Ride Now, Pay Later Unlocks Growth in Africa’s Ride-Hailing Sector
A new partnership between Bolt and CredPal is bringing ride now, pay later to Nigeria. The deal between the Estonian mobility company and Lagos-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup is aimed at enabling users to defer ride payments for a month. The service will be embedded into the Bolt...
Streaming Platforms Leverage Mobile Payments to Entice MENA Customers
Streaming platforms are embracing mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Around the world, localizing payment methods is key for streaming platforms that don’t want to exclude potential customers. For example, Netflix has sought to broaden the range of alternative payment methods it accepts to include UPI in India and the GoPay digital wallet in Indonesia.
U.S. Bank Offers Card for SMBs With Big Travel Expenses
U.S. Bank is launching a card for small business “road warriors” with big expenses. The bank will debut the Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard by the end of February, the company said in an announcement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Jan. 19). The card is designed for small businesses with “frequent travel expenses” the announcement said.
China Launching State-Owned Ride-Hailing App, Easing Tech Crackdown
China is reportedly launching a state-owned ride-hailing app. The launch of Strong Nation Transport signals that China aims to be involved in the tech industry even as it eases an earlier crackdown on giants in the sector, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 18). The new Strong Nation Transport app...
Crypto Firm Genesis Global Holdco Files for Bankruptcy Owing $3.4B
Cryptocurrency firm Genesis Global Holdco and two of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing includes two of its lending business subsidiaries — Genesis Global Capital and Genesis Asia Pacific — but does not include its derivatives and spot trading, custody and Genesis Global Trading businesses, the company said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
BNY Mellon | Pershing Speeds Investors’ Transfers with Real-Time Payments
BNY Mellon | Pershing is adding real-time payments (RTP) to its investor portal. The integration of RTP into the NetXInvestor platform will enable broker-dealers, registered investment advisor firms and consumers to make real-time transfers as they manage portfolios, BNY Mellon | Pershing said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
CFPB’s Busy 2023 Has Overdraft Fees, Financial Data on the Agenda
Right out of the gate, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has had a busy 2023. The pace won’t slow as the year goes on, with small business lending, nonbank oversight, account fees and more in the crosshairs. The impact of possible fines, of new guidelines and rules, has...
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Coinbase Suspends Business in Japan
Coinbase has put its Japanese operations on hold as the cryptocurrency industry continues to struggle. "Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country," the crypto exchange said on its blog Wednesday (Jan. 18).
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies
With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs
XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
For a Growing Number of Consumers, Mobile Wallets Fit the Bill
With nearly every adult consumer carrying some type of smartphone, digital wallets are an increasingly viable alternative payment method at the point of sale (POS) and online. Payments are not all they can do, either: They have also become a convenient way to store loyalty and rewards cards, transportation and event tickets, and even driver’s licenses in a handful of states across the United States.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0