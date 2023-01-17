High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford

Read full article on original website
CV takes down Cedar Cliff in wrestling dual meet: photos
Cumberland Valley boys defeat Cedar Cliff 42-23 in a wrestling dual meet in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023. CV wrestlers recorded five pins and two forfeits while Colt wrestlers had four wins and an injury forfeit. 172: Dayne Miller (CV) P Preston Dent (CC) 0:40. 189: Anthony Bruscino (CV) FF.
West Perry defeats Biglerville in non-conference dual meet
The West Perry wrestling team defeated Biglerville, 50-12, Thursday night in a non-conference dual meet. 133: Laine Holtry (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.) 139: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over Devon Ponce (BIHS) (Dec 5-4) 145: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over Joey Ney (BIHS) (MD 11-0) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over Seth Lady (BIHS) (TF 19-3 4:51) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over Sean Sneed (BIHS) (Fall 1:34) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (BIHS) (TF 17-1 2:42) 189: Levi Roberts (BIHS) over Quade Boden (WPH) (Dec 3-2) 215: Mason Keiper (BIHS) over Matthew Rhoads (WPH) (Fall 0:00) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over Mason Mentzer (BIHS) (Fall 0:36) 107: Ethan Rea (WPH) over Kye Nelson (BIHS) (Dec 8-1) 114: Brody Gardner (BIHS) over Ethan Rea (WPH) (Dec 7-4) 121: Jackson Rush (WPH) over Caden Kessel (BIHS) (Fall 1:28) 127: Adam Yoder (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.)
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
District 3 wrestling box scores: Chambersburg edges Cumberland Valley, Newport tops Upper Dauphin
A look around District 3 with results and box scores from Tuesday and Wednesday nights:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennLive.com
Balanced scoring attack leads Northern boys hoops to MPC Colonial Division over James Buchanan
Ten different Northern boys basketball players hit the scoresheet Friday night as the Polar Bears defeated James Buchanan, 62-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Gavin Moyer and Matthew Ditzler led the Polar Bear offense with 11 points apiece. Drew Crouser was the game-high scorer foer James Buchanan with...
West Perry girls clip Gettysburg 41-37 in spirited MPC Colonial showdown
West Perry (7-8) and Gettysburg (1-15) battled back and forth, but the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in a tightly-contested 41-37 overtime battle. The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the overtime stanza to seal the ‘W’. Allison Yoder netted 19 points to power the Mustangs offensively. Teammate Alexsa Frederick...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown earns fifth scholarship offer from MAC school
Kevin Brown has seen his recruitment blow up in recent weeks, and the trend continued on Thursday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman lineman announced on Twitter that Kent State had extended an offer to him, the fifth scholarship chance he’s received so far this Winter.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers rally to beat CV in tiebreaker
CHAMBERSBURG — The teams entered Wednesday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth wrestling match at CASHS Field House as the No. 11 state-ranked team in Class 3A (Cumberland Valley) and the No. 17 team (Chambersburg). Two bouts featured wrestlers who were both ranked in the top 25 in the state.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke gets his third college offer
Make that three college offers for Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke. Coke said Thursday that he added an offer from Kent State. That comes just two days after the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder added Toledo to his list. He also claims an offer from West Virginia. Coke caught 25 passes for...
Harrisburg’s Sir-Kayne Venable gets his first college offer
Harrisburg offensive lineman Sir-Kayne Venable has his first college opportunity. The junior told PennLive Thursday that he picked up an offer from Kent State. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It means all my hard work is paying off,” Venable said. “I’ve got to...
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
Pantera to perform in Hershey this summer
Heavy metal band Pantera is coming to the Hersheypark Stadium. The group is known for songs such as “Walk,” “Cowboys From Hell” and “Cemetery Gates,” as well as for being one of the most influential metal groups in the ‘90s.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard to perform at 2023 York State Fair
Another performing artist has been announced for this year’s York State Fair. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform on July 28 at the Bobcat of York Grandstand State at the 2023 York State Fair. Florida Georgia Line is known for songs including “This Is How We Roll,”...
