When Mizzou faced off with Arkansas two weeks ago, it felt like a heavyweight title fight — two of the best teams in the SEC slugging it out in front of a packed crowd. But since the Razorbacks edged out the Tigers in Fayetteville, 74-68, both teams have been outclassed by the rest of the conference. Mizzou narrowly defeated Vanderbilt at home, then lost a pair of road games at Texas A&M and Florida. Arkansas dropped three in a row to No. 22 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks fell to No. 25 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll while the Tigers dropped out of the rankings altogether.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO