Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas officially hires Dan Enos as new offensive coordinator
Arkansas' newest offensive coordinator is a familiar name for Hog fans, as Dan Enos was officially announced as the new play caller for the Razorbacks on Thursday. Enos will team up with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman for the second time in Fayetteville, as the pair coached together for the Hogs during the 2015 season under then-head coach Bret Bielema with Pittman as the offensive line coach and Enos as the offensive coordinator.
Scarlet Nation
Where former Arkansas players transferred
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team saw 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, which is tied with Texas A&M for the most of any FBS program, according to Farrell Portal. Of those 25, nine were starters for the Hogs this season and 19 have...
Scarlet Nation
Briles, TCU reportedly nearing deal
For the second time in the month of January, Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is rumored to be the leading candidate for the same position at a different school — this time the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. FootballScoop's John Brice released a story Wednesday morning stating that a...
Scarlet Nation
Updated potential Arkansas offensive coordinator replacements
As news spilled out Wednesday of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles likely moving on to take the same position at TCU, it is time to take a look at potential candidates for Head Hog Sam Pittman to fill the open spot with. Pittman has already replaced former defensive coordinator Barry...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Missouri, projected lineups, more
No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) will hit the road for the fourth time since conference play began with a trip to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3) for the second time this month. The Razorbacks will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, all of...
Scarlet Nation
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Arkansas
When Mizzou faced off with Arkansas two weeks ago, it felt like a heavyweight title fight — two of the best teams in the SEC slugging it out in front of a packed crowd. But since the Razorbacks edged out the Tigers in Fayetteville, 74-68, both teams have been outclassed by the rest of the conference. Mizzou narrowly defeated Vanderbilt at home, then lost a pair of road games at Texas A&M and Florida. Arkansas dropped three in a row to No. 22 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks fell to No. 25 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll while the Tigers dropped out of the rankings altogether.
Scarlet Nation
Missouri defeats Arkansas 79-76 in foul fest
The No. 25 Razorbacks found themselves in a familiar position Wednesday night, leading their opponent by 10 points in the second half. Just like Vanderbilt on Saturday, however, the Missouri Tigers scratched their way back into the game and overcame the deficit to hand the Hogs their fourth straight conference defeat, a 79-76 decision.
Scarlet Nation
Takeaways from Dave Van Horn’s first press conference of 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just four weeks from opening day, head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media to discuss the outlook of the 2023 Razorback baseball team. Van Horn, entering his 21st season as the Arkansas skipper, touched on a variety of topics, sharing insight on every position group, some of the notable new faces and the level of competition his team will see this season, among other things.
Comments / 0