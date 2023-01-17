ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Cayce working to find, preserve Black cemeteries

CAYCE, S.C. — There are lost pieces of history below the ground in the City of Cayce and the town is now working to uncover it. The mission is to find local Black cemeteries from the Colonial past and to assess their preservation needs. The city needs your help...
CAYCE, SC
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Murdaugh murder trial: Timeline of events

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is the defendant, accused of shooting them at the family’s property in Colleton County. The double-murder charge isn’t the only crime...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Assistance around the corner for those living in Columbia food deserts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
