'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
Community gathers to clean up Gallman School, a future community center, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry's theme for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, "A day on, not a day off," brought the community out to old Gallman High School, a place that is vacant but full of history and making room for the future. "The old Gallman High...
SC State University requesting $209 million in state funding for campus projects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall. It's one of...
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
Meet the candidates running for District 3 seat on Kershaw County Council
ELGIN, S.C. — The District 3 seat on Kershaw County Council is up for grabs. It's one of the most populated areas, as it includes the Town of Elgin. Brad Parsons and Derek Shoemake are running for the District Three seat on Kershaw County Council. We asked them to tell us a little bit about themselves.
Cayce working to find, preserve Black cemeteries
CAYCE, S.C. — There are lost pieces of history below the ground in the City of Cayce and the town is now working to uncover it. The mission is to find local Black cemeteries from the Colonial past and to assess their preservation needs. The city needs your help...
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina
Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Man dead after apartment complex shooting near Bishopville, coroner says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is dead Wednesday night in a shooting at Clover Leaf apartments on Lee Street in the Bishopville community of Lee County, according to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan. Logan said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to help in...
Murdaugh murder trial: Timeline of events
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is the defendant, accused of shooting them at the family’s property in Colleton County. The double-murder charge isn’t the only crime...
Family members continue speaking out about conditions at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More videos from inside the Richland County Jail show inmates mopping sewage and another clip shows a bucket of water that inmates were given to flush their toilets with. A family member of an inmate told us, her loved one has been in Alvin S. Glenn...
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Assistance around the corner for those living in Columbia food deserts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
Parents share concerns about SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy incident
EASTOVER, S.C. — Parents of cadets at the SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy are speaking out about their experience Tuesday night following an "incident." Several said they had either very little or no communication with officials here at the McCrady Training Center. Many parents explain they received calls directly from...
Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
