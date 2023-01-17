Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
LA, Seattle, Honolulu. All democrat controlled. And democrats jockey for who is better than the other. They’re all horrible. But they’ll spend billions on a rail to nowhere.
Reply
7
Michael Haught
3d ago
This isn't fake news, but it is the result of a rankings framework that isn't accurate. There is no way our traffic is worse than LA. When there is a traffic jam here it never lasts more than a short distance. There just isn't as much distance traveled here that would possibly cause disruptions.
Reply
2
Related
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works. Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
EPA ‘open house’ on Red Hill defueling prompts more questions but few new answers. It was round two for the EPA on Thursday as it hosted an “open house” to answer questions about a proposed consent decree to oversee the Navy’s defueling of Red Hill.
newsfromthestates.com
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Molokai General Hospital is one of three health care providers on Molokai that is absorbing new patients following the deaths of two primary care doctors. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
KITV.com
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hana hou! 'The Eddie' gets another green light with conditions more favorable this time around
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works. Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works. Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii legislature opened its doors for the 2023 session
Despite concerns, EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Sasha Colby shot to stardom in the early 2000s and is now inspiring audiences across the county while advocating for transgender rights. Tailing ambulances isn't just inconsiderate, it's dangerous. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Emergency...
marijuanamoment.net
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Education Inspiration: Hawaii state teacher of the year Michael Ida
Paris Hilton seems a little confused as she promotes an upcoming global sports event. And Madonna announces her new world tour. The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. State Rep. Scott Saiki discusses priorities in new legislative...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Board of Water Supply is asking to test the Navy's water wells
Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. Traffic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
North Shore murder trial closing arguments
Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. The...
KITV.com
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Vacations In Peril; Fodor’s Says Don’t Visit Now
Fodor’s came out swinging against 2023 Maui vacations today. This comes as the island was deluged with post-pandemic revenge travel starting last year. At one point, the mayor asked airlines to cut back on Maui flights, which he has no authority to enforce and the airlines have no intention of doing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
“Now that we have a draft consent order, we are very committed to engage with the community. Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Comments / 4