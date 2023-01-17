ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Is Already Loved by Fans — Here Are 8 More Shows Like It

AMC's Mayfair Witches is taking the underworld by storm. OK, not really, but it is a hit in the real life world and that's good enough for us. But in between new episodes that often end with cliffhangers and more questions, viewers need to know what else they can watch. And we've got you covered with a handful of shows like Mayfair Witches to tide you over.
We Need to Know — Will Big Rhonda Make a Surprise Return in 'That '90s Show'?

The gang is back! Netflix's upcoming period teen sitcom series That '90s Show sees the return of many fan-favorite characters from its acclaimed predecessor, That '70s Show, including Kitty and Red, Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Jackie Burkhart, Michael Kelso, and the one and only Fez. Article continues below advertisement. Ahead...
Is 'When You Finish Saving the World' Based on the Book? We Have the Scoop

At last, Jesse Eisenberg's feature directorial debut is here, in the form of When You Finish Saving the World. The coming-of-age dramedy, which stars award-winning actors Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, follows a mother and her teenage son who can't seem to connect, instead trying to find that bond with other people.
