AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Is Already Loved by Fans — Here Are 8 More Shows Like It
AMC's Mayfair Witches is taking the underworld by storm. OK, not really, but it is a hit in the real life world and that's good enough for us. But in between new episodes that often end with cliffhangers and more questions, viewers need to know what else they can watch. And we've got you covered with a handful of shows like Mayfair Witches to tide you over.
We Need to Know — Will Big Rhonda Make a Surprise Return in 'That '90s Show'?
The gang is back! Netflix's upcoming period teen sitcom series That '90s Show sees the return of many fan-favorite characters from its acclaimed predecessor, That '70s Show, including Kitty and Red, Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Jackie Burkhart, Michael Kelso, and the one and only Fez. Article continues below advertisement. Ahead...
Is Peacock's 'Those About to Die' a Remake of the Classic 'Gladiator' Film?
History tells us that gladiators would go before the Roman emperor and say, "Those about to die salute you." Now Peacock is telling their stories in the upcoming series, also titled, Those About to Die. Wait, didn't Russell Crowe star in a film about this already?. Article continues below advertisement.
Pour Yourself a Dram, 'Outlander' Fans — the Show Is Concluding With Season 8
Pour yourself a dram of Sam Heughan's Sassenach Whisky, Outlander fans — the end of the series is nigh. Author Diana Gabaldon's epic historical romance spans over literal centuries, but the love between her two protagonists, Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) remains utterly timeless. So why in the Jesus...
Does Charlie Die in ‘Fire Country’? What to Know Following Episode 10’s Tragic Accident
Danger and drama define the first season of CBS’s Fire Country. Following Northern California firefighters — and inmates seeking redemption and reduced prison sentences — the action drama series is unbelievably high-stakes … in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement. The possibility of death...
Is 'When You Finish Saving the World' Based on the Book? We Have the Scoop
At last, Jesse Eisenberg's feature directorial debut is here, in the form of When You Finish Saving the World. The coming-of-age dramedy, which stars award-winning actors Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, follows a mother and her teenage son who can't seem to connect, instead trying to find that bond with other people.
Percy Hynes White of 'Wednesday' Is Another Nepo Baby — Who Are His Parents?
Before he starred as the brooding Xavier Thorpe in Netflix's hit show Wednesday, actor Percy Hynes White was best known as Andy Stryker on the Fox series The Gifted. The Canadian actor has been involved in the entertainment industry since he was 8, but he isn't the only actor in the family.
