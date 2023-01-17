PACIFICA – Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for a swimmer who was last seen off a beach in Pacifica Thursday morning.Around 10:30 a.m., police, along with firefighters and paramedics were called to Esplanade Beach on reports of a swimmer in distress.Investigators determined that three men went into the ocean at the beach when one of the swimmers was struck by a large wave and pulled further from the shore. The two other swimmers were able to make it back to shore and called 911 for help.Police and firefighters searched the area and surrounding beaches, but did not find the swimmer. Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, a California Highway Patrol air unit and a drone from the San Bruno Police Department were requested to aid in the search.The swimmer is described as a man in his 20s, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts.Police did not release the swimmer's name.Anyone with information is ask to contact Pacifica Police, referencing case 23-0160.

