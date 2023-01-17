ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
svvoice.com

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Swimmer goes missing off Esplanade Beach in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for a swimmer who was last seen off a beach in Pacifica Thursday morning.Around 10:30 a.m., police, along with firefighters and paramedics were called to Esplanade Beach on reports of a swimmer in distress.Investigators determined that three men went into the ocean at the beach when one of the swimmers was struck by a large wave and pulled further from the shore. The two other swimmers were able to make it back to shore and called 911 for help.Police and firefighters searched the area and surrounding beaches, but did not find the swimmer. Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, a California Highway Patrol air unit and a drone from the San Bruno Police Department were requested to aid in the search.The swimmer is described as a man in his 20s, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts.Police did not release the swimmer's name.Anyone with information is ask to contact Pacifica Police, referencing case 23-0160.
PACIFICA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County to open local assistance center in Spreckels

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Monterey County officials announced that there will be a local assistance center opening up this weekend to help families who were affected by the recent storms. Individuals, families and businesses will be able to access available disaster assistance programs and services from local, state and federal agencies. The center The post Monterey County to open local assistance center in Spreckels appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department looking for suspected shooter

APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a non-deadly shooting in south county Monday afternoon. According to Ashley Keehn, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, Shaun Gallagher, 36, is accused of shooting a person who was able to take themselves to the hospital. The shooting took place in the area of Mar Monte Avenue and Highway 1.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date

Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m.-The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday. Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Shelter in place issued for The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy