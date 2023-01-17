Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
Swimmer goes missing off Esplanade Beach in Pacifica
PACIFICA – Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for a swimmer who was last seen off a beach in Pacifica Thursday morning.Around 10:30 a.m., police, along with firefighters and paramedics were called to Esplanade Beach on reports of a swimmer in distress.Investigators determined that three men went into the ocean at the beach when one of the swimmers was struck by a large wave and pulled further from the shore. The two other swimmers were able to make it back to shore and called 911 for help.Police and firefighters searched the area and surrounding beaches, but did not find the swimmer. Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, a California Highway Patrol air unit and a drone from the San Bruno Police Department were requested to aid in the search.The swimmer is described as a man in his 20s, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts.Police did not release the swimmer's name.Anyone with information is ask to contact Pacifica Police, referencing case 23-0160.
Monterey County to open local assistance center in Spreckels
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Monterey County officials announced that there will be a local assistance center opening up this weekend to help families who were affected by the recent storms. Individuals, families and businesses will be able to access available disaster assistance programs and services from local, state and federal agencies. The center The post Monterey County to open local assistance center in Spreckels appeared first on KION546.
Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department looking for suspected shooter
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a non-deadly shooting in south county Monday afternoon. According to Ashley Keehn, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, Shaun Gallagher, 36, is accused of shooting a person who was able to take themselves to the hospital. The shooting took place in the area of Mar Monte Avenue and Highway 1.
benitolink.com
Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date
Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week
CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
KSBW.com
Capitola business owners say Biden's visit to Santa Cruz County is critical to storm recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden is set to land in California on Thursday to visit areas impacted by the recent atmospheric river storm, which includes Santa Cruz County. One area in the county Biden plans to visit is Capitola. Restaurants in Capitola are among some of the businesses...
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m.-The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday. Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Shelter in place issued for The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
