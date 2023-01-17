Read full article on original website
‘It’s a blessing to be recognized’: Texas Tech honors 9 retired Black Lubbock ISD administrators
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Texas Tech University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted its “Lunch with Legends” event for the first time in two years, after being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event honored nine Black administrators from Lubbock Independent School District. The honorees were Leslie...
Art & Company offers a variety of classes and events
LUBBOCK, Texas— Art & Company offers classes, events, & private parties for all ages, interests, & artistic ability. The best part is that its for all artistic abilities, meaning no skills needed. They will be having a Galentines event just for the ladies. Plus, after school art and Spring Break events. Reach out to Jonna at Art & Company for more info: Facebook: Art & Company, 806.412.9421.
Beloved Lubbock bakery awarded first ever “Chair’s Choice” by Chamber of Commerce
Marsha James’ dream of owning a bakery started more than 23 years ago in her Lubbock kitchen, where she painstakingly cultivated it for 17 years. Eventually, she was able to move into a brick and mortar location at 1106 Ave. J, supported by her husband Mike and 3 children.
Dunkin’ is here to celebrate National Coffee Break Day
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s always a great time for a coffee break. What better way to celebrate National Coffee Break Day than by being a Dunkin’ Rewards Member. I recommend the Brown Butter Toffee Latte. And make sure to brag a stuffed biscuit bites or a brownie batter donut to help wash that coffee down. Find out more at dunkinrewards.com.
La Bellas Pizza joins us for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—La Bellas Pizza has new owners and they are excited to be serving the Lubbock community. Fresh ingredients, a 24 inch pizza, great customer service and more is what you can expect from La Bellas. Stop by or call to order your pizzas, (806) 712-5000, 2112 50th Street.
Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday.. According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023. “The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August...
‘A hub for moms’: Mom Lounge in Lubbock officially opens for business
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are a mom of small children struggling to find community the Mom Lounge is the place for you, and it has officially opened for business. Co-Owners Mary McCabe and Anna O’Steen met during the same phase in life and wanted to create a space catered to moms.
Lubbock church accused of ‘potential illegal political campaigning’ in complaint to IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock church was accused of electioneering by the Freedom From Religion Foundation on Tuesday. The FFRF sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service. The letter raised concerns of “potential illegal political campaigning” by Southcrest Baptist Church. According to the complaint, a pastor told...
Lubbock Co. judge named Chairman of US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish was named Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. According to a Lubbock County press release, TxDOT’s Planning and Programming (TPP) Division is initiating a corridor study for US 82, spanning...
Lubbock Police Department provides new details on Wednesday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new details Thursday on a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday morning. According to LPD, at 9:15 a.m., police received called about a victim who walked into the Community Health Center of Lubbock, located in the 1600 block of 5th Street, with serious injuries from being stabbed.
Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: January 18th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: As yesterday’s upper level system swings east, it brought a cold front through early this morning, and that will lead to another round of strong winds back to our forecast for Wednesday. Skies will stay clear, which allows momentum from the upper levels to translate down to the surface, and wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph look likely during the afternoon. Highs will come down closer to normal in the mid to upper 50s, with 57 degrees expected in Lubbock.
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: January 20th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Friday will be another cool, mostly calm day with sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 12-18 mph. Highs will come up a bit to the upper 50s and low 60s, with a high of 59 in Lubbock and skies clearing out quickly after sunrise. Overall, another fine yet somewhat cool outdoor day.
2023 Texas Tech football season tickets available now
LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Athletics announced season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 football season in a press release on Friday. According to the press release, season tickets were priced as low as $185. The release also said current season ticket holders have until Thursday, February 28 to renew their seats and parking for the upcoming season.
Victim speaks out after road rage shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Home security video obtained by everythinglubbock.com caught a road rage shooting on Dec. 6, 2022, near 33rd St. and Salisbury Ave. “He started shooting at my vehicle, and so I just shut the door and sat there,” the victim said. “I was in shock.”
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspects
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help to identity two suspects in connection with a Central Lubbock robbery. According to a press release from LPD, the crime occurred on January 5, 2023 at a business in the...
Winter weather possible on the South Plains next week, but not guaranteed
As of noon on Friday, forecast models have begun to show signs of agreement on the threat of winter weather on Tuesday, January 24th. Does that mean we can expect to see snow? Well, it’s complicated. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the latest!. A low pressure system currently...
