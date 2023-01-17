LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: As yesterday’s upper level system swings east, it brought a cold front through early this morning, and that will lead to another round of strong winds back to our forecast for Wednesday. Skies will stay clear, which allows momentum from the upper levels to translate down to the surface, and wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph look likely during the afternoon. Highs will come down closer to normal in the mid to upper 50s, with 57 degrees expected in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO