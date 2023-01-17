Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
columbusnews-report.com
Ninetieth birthday celebration planned Saturday for Lyerla
A come and go celebration is planned for Donna Lyerla Saturday, January 21 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the gymnasium of Pitt Naz (Nazarene) Church located at 816 East Quincy in Pittsburg. Lyerla, former music teacher and resident of Columbus, is celebrating her 90th birthday and would enjoy seeing former music students from the Columbus area.
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn
ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
koamnewsnow.com
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove High School football player shares incredible life journey
GROVE, Okla. - Emmanuel Crawford shares his incredible life story from slavery to football star. Emmanuel Crawford is one of Grove high school’s brightest football players. He was named player of the year for the state of Oklahoma by Gatorade. The award came as a shock to Crawford. “It was a surreal moment, you know, with all the other good players in Oklahoma. You know, kids who were five stars. Four stars. And it was just it was crazy to me. I found out in the weight room and I was just like sat there like, there's no way this is happening.”
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott High School Homecoming Candidates Announced
Pictured are front row are the Little’s: Gracie Bowman and Shaun Ball. 2nd Row: Lillian Collins, Kinsley Davis, Ella McElroy, Kerigan Reynolds (Not pictured Emily DeGruson) 3rd row: Jeremy Bower, Kaden Conner, MArquinn Johnson, Kristian Paronto, and Caden Young. Homecoming is next week with Pep Assembly on Friday, January...
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
koamnewsnow.com
Fire Department responds to vacant home fires
JOPLIN, Mo. - A string of recent vacant home fires have caught Joplin firefighters by surprise and the Joplin fire department is responding to more vacant structure fires than they have in the past. " Within the city of Joplin, we have a lot of structure fires. a lot of...
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
koamnewsnow.com
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Day in the Life of: Police Officer
PITTSBURG, Kans.- Every time an officer clocks in for duty, there’s no telling what's in store. The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Police Department allowed KOAM to tag along during a patrol officer’s shift. Corporal Hunter Peterson showcased what a typical patrol shift is. During my time...
koamnewsnow.com
Groundbreaking for new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center set
Lawrence County - Mo. - The groundbreaking for the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center is set for Thursday, Feb. 9. the $22 million facility comes after voters approved a 3/8-cents sales tax last year to finance the project. The center will bring the sheriff's office and jail into the...
fortscott.biz
Program Sign-Up to Help Low Income Homes with Energy Costs
Persons wishing to sign up for the 2023 LIEAP Program are encouraged to attend a special sign up day Wednesday, January 25th from 11 am to 2 pm, at Bourbon County Senior Citizen’s Center, 26 N. Main, Fort Scott, KS. A representative from Evergy will be available to assist...
KBI investigating officer-involved shooting, one man dead
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a man was found dead following a police chase and officer-involved shooting.
