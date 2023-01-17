ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NC State rides winning streak into ACC clash at UNC

NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) hasn't lost in the new year, falling most recently Dec. 30 at Clemson. Since then, the Wolfpack have beaten two ranked opponents at home - Duke and Miami, both ranked 16th at the time - and captured road wins vs. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.
