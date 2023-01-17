ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Border Report

Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey

A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
MCALLEN, TX
New York Post

Navy SEAL deserter killed while fighting in Ukraine

A former US Navy Seal, who deserted his military post in 2019, was killed Thursday while fighting in Ukraine, friends and officials said. Daniel Swift died from wounds he sustained last week while fighting in Dnipro, a city that Russian forces recently targeted in a brutal missile attack, an official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Swift’s death marks the sixth known American casualty on Ukraine’s front lines since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago. Adam Thiemann — a former US Army Ranger who had kept in contact with Swift after previously fighting alongside him in Ukraine —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy