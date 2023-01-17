Read full article on original website
Nevada troopers nab driver found with meth after multi-state chase, documents reveal
Nevada State Police arrested a driver accused of leading them on a multi-state chase who attempted to hit a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine, documents said.
'They'll keep leaving,' Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday. ‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police …. A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on...
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
Apple Watch helps save pregnant woman’s life in Southern California
COSTA MESA (KCAL, KCBS) -- A 39-year-old pregnant woman in Costa Mesa sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her something was wrong. “I literally thought I was going to die,” said Jesse Kelly. “There were so many doctors and stuff in there.”. With a high-risk pregnancy...
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
Bureau of Land Management cancels February wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries canceled their Feb. 11 wild horse adoption event because of recent winter storms. "Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year...
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
A Man Packed An Anti-Tank Firearm On A Flight To Las Vegas & Texas TSA Caught It
A man was trying to jump on a flight to Las Vegas, NV, with an 84MM caliber weapon in his checked luggage, before the firearm was confiscated by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials. According to a Twitter post by TSA Southwest, officers at the San Antonio International Airport in Texas...
