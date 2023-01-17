ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; rain for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita and the rain will continue to fall during the morning commute before coming to a stop by midday. Expect a breezy and mild afternoon with partial clearing and highs in the lower to middle 50s.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT

System brings rain, snow, and ice to Northeast Kansas Wednesday

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight. Rain moves in for most this morning, but our northern and northwestern counties (those under the advisory) will see freezing rain and snow. Watch out for slick roadways, bridges, and overpasses as you’re traveling around today.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KANSAS STATE
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSNB Local4

After a quiet weekend, the weather turns active with potentially heavy snow mid week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking rain overnight into tomorrow, warm and windy Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Showers through about midday, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Gusty south winds up to 30-35 mph. EXTENDED: Clouds have started to roll...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

