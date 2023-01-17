Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
NWS: Wintry mix possible tonight in area
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible this evening into tonight in north-central Kansas. Light snowfall accumulations may occur. There could be slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.
KSNT
Quiet, chilly end to the week before another chance for snow arrives for the weekend
Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. It should clear out enough Thursday and Friday for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly, especially our nighttime lows in the 20s. Today will feel even chillier with...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Meaningful snow likely this weekend in parts of Kansas
Colder air is settling in across the Sunflower State. This will greatly influence the next two storm systems that will target our region this weekend and early next week. The next is currently over the mountains to the west and will make its presence known out west first Friday evening.
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita and the rain will continue to fall during the morning commute before coming to a stop by midday. Expect a breezy and mild afternoon with partial clearing and highs in the lower to middle 50s.
KSNT
System brings rain, snow, and ice to Northeast Kansas Wednesday
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight. Rain moves in for most this morning, but our northern and northwestern counties (those under the advisory) will see freezing rain and snow. Watch out for slick roadways, bridges, and overpasses as you’re traveling around today.
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: A little snow.. a little more snow… and maybe more
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not a pretty start to the day around the metro, but temperatures are in the mid-30s, likely going nowhere today and waffling around where they are right now. The winds though will be blustery, so that will add a certain bite to the air. The...
Roads in northern and northwest Kansas snow-packed and icy
Roads in northern and northwest Kansas are snow-packed due to a winter storm.
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Strong Storm System Wednesday/Thursday.
Iowa Storm Center has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest, north central, northeast, west central, central, southwest and south central Iowa. Read on for the details... Timing: Effective later Wednesday through Thursday....
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
KSNB Local4
After a quiet weekend, the weather turns active with potentially heavy snow mid week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.
abc17news.com
Tracking rain overnight into tomorrow, warm and windy Monday
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Showers through about midday, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Gusty south winds up to 30-35 mph. EXTENDED: Clouds have started to roll...
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
