krcrtv.com
Chico's first cannabis dispensary celebrates anniversary since opening
CHICO, Calif. — It's been one month since the first cannabis dispensary opened in Chico and business has been thriving for the new storefront. Sweet Flower Cannabis Dispensary and delivery celebrated its one-month anniversary Tuesday. Located in Miriam Park at 1998 Alcott Ave, the dispensary held its grand opening...
krcrtv.com
Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles
REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
krcrtv.com
Pizza restaurant broken into and vandalized in Biggs, Oroville man arrested
BIGGS, Calif. — An Oroville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he broke into a pizza restaurant in Biggs. Deputies were contacted just before 6 a.m. about someone breaking into Pizza Round-up on B St. with motion sensors going off, meaning someone was inside.
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
krcrtv.com
Be Ready Butte: Cal Fire launches new fire preparedness website
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire's Butte Unit announced the launch of a new, comprehensive fire preparedness website: Be Ready Butte. The website is an initiative designed to increase awareness, education, and mutual support for fire safety, according to Cal Fire. “Our communities know all too well the devastation...
krcrtv.com
More than 3k PG&E customers without power in the Oroville area
OROVILLE, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power Friday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, a pair of outages left 3,019 customers without power. The first outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and is impacting 1,279 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue remains steadfast amid atmospheric storms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team admitted a cautious optimism on Wednesday amidst the current weather conditions and flooding that has been hitting the Northstate area for several weeks. They expressed that, while their call count for immanent rescues was lower than expected, they still remain on standby for any potential challenges.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
krcrtv.com
16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
krcrtv.com
Former hospital employee accused of making threats against staff, Chico police say
A former employee of Enloe Medical Center in Chico was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened hospital staff online before showing up at the hospital. According to the Chico Police Department, officers were notified of a social media post by Kate Stallone making threats to harm unidentified staff members around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say Stallone had identified Thursday as the day she planned to carry out her threats.
krcrtv.com
K-9 unit sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl, stolen merchandise in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — A police dog in Paradise helped take dangerous drugs and wanted suspects of the street Tuesday night. It started around 8:45 p.m. with a traffic stop in Paradise, according to the Paradise Police Department. The PPD said Officer Archuleta stopped a driver for expired registration at...
krcrtv.com
Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...
