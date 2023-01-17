ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Henry County Daily Herald

How to apply for federal emergency disaster help following Jan. 12 tornado

ATLANTA — Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA...
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
georgia.gov

January 12 Severe Storms, Straight-Line Winds and Tornadoes

Major Disaster Declared for Seven Counties, Individual and Public Assistance Available. Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Disaster Assistance Available for Seven Georgia Counties, Opens Business Recovery Center

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

LaGrange city officials seek assistance for tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page. Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach...
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards

ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits. Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth

Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
GEORGIA STATE

