Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
How to apply for federal emergency disaster help following Jan. 12 tornado
ATLANTA — Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA...
georgia.gov
January 12 Severe Storms, Straight-Line Winds and Tornadoes
Major Disaster Declared for Seven Counties, Individual and Public Assistance Available. Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance.
allongeorgia.com
Disaster Assistance Available for Seven Georgia Counties, Opens Business Recovery Center
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
Georgia approves unemployment assistance for 7 counties affected by severe storms, tornadoes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Wednesday that workers in seven Georgia counties may be eligible for unemployment assistance to make up for work compensation lost during Jan. 12′s severe storms. Those who live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible...
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA field office to be set up in Butts County to help with cleanup applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is setting up a field office in Butts County to residents who need to apply for federal monies following devastating tornado damage. Joanne Mathis says God was watching over her last Thursday when a tornado ripped through her...
hstoday.us
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
wrbl.com
LaGrange city officials seek assistance for tornado victims
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page. Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards
ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits. Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth
Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
Comments / 2