WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON ROYAL RUMBLE STORE, SIGNINGS
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *WWE NXT's Zoey Stark vs. Dana Brooke. *Dexter Lumis vs. WWE NXT's Charlie Dempsey.
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP FOR THIS FRIDAY IS...
*Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
PRE-SALE CODES FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, RHOSE ISLAND
WWE is holding a pre-sale for their Sunday 3/12 return to New York City's Madison Square Garden via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale code is ROAD2WM. WWE is also holding a pre-sale for their Monday 3/13 Raw in Providence, Rhode Island via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale is WWEPRO.
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST MATCHES FOR TOMORROW'S ORLANDO TAPING: KUSHIDA, MONSTER'S BALL & MORE

WWE NOMINATED IN TIKTOK AWARDS AND MORE NOTES
WWE Universe in Latin America, now is the time to make your voice heard. WWE Español, the official Spanish-language TikTok channel of WWE, is nominated in this year's TikTok Awards in the "Crack de Cracks" category, also known as "Best of the Best." The first phase of voting is...
ELIMINATION MATCH, TWO TITLE BOUTS HEADLINES NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS
7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship.. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions...
WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON SALE TODAY, FIRST TALENTS ANNOUNCED
WWE's return to Madison Square Garden for a "Road to Wrestlemania" live event on Sunday 3/12 officially goes on sale today via Ticketmaster.com. Locally advertised for the event are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, Braun Strowman and The Street Profits.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin: WWE's The Bump, Jan. 18, 2023. The Brawling Brutes will be on next week's episode. Charles Robinson on being Lil Naitch, getting hurt by Macho Man & more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
RING OF HONOR & AEW STATEMENT ON PASSING OF JAY BRISCOE

AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW FOR THIS WEEKEND
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Sahara Spars vs. Reina Del Rey. *Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty & Jessie Jones vs. G.I. Jane & Ice Cold & The Disciplinarian. *Jennifer Florez to appear. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At their side, you can enter their...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada from Wrestle Kingdom 17.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
AMELL HEADING TO ROYAL RUMBLE, BELAIR & MONTEZ ON BRAVO AND MORE
WWE Shop has a brand-new Bron Breakker "I Got That Dog In Me." T-shirt. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Call Andy Cohen The Suavo of Bravo | WWHL. Kevin Owens has plenty to say about Roman Reigns: Raw Talk, Jan. 16, 2023. Raw’s Ruthless Aggression intro with today’s Superstars...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Detroit, Michigan at Little Ceasar's Arena:. *Contract Signing: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Round One: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
POLICE DO WELLNESS CHECK ON KEVIN NASH AFTER RECENT PODCAST COMMENTS
TMZ.com reported that local police in Florida did a wellness check on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after online concern that Nash might cause himself harm after comments made on his podcast. Nash, in referencing that his son had passed away 12 weeks ago, made a dark comment referencing...
MORE ON WHAT IS PLANNED FOR JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE BROADCAST, ADAM PEARCE REMEMBERS BRISCOE AND MORE
WWE's Adam Pearce Remembers The Life And Legacy Of Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe | TMZ Sports.
BRET HART OPENING BAR IN CALGARY
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart announced that he will soon be opening "Hitman's Bar" next month in Calgary, Alberta Canada:.
