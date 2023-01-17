Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
Gov. Inslee introduces bike program to Washington elementary school students
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools were...
KOMO News
Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis
Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
KOMO News
Lynnwood City Council asks state Health Dept. to stop opioid clinic from operating
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — City leaders in Lynnwood are down to some of their last options to block an opioid clinic from opening just weeks from now. On Tuesday night, councilmembers approved a group letter to send the state Department of Health asking for clinic’s operating license to be delayed.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after stealing Kia from Parkland high school parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenagers for reportedly stealing a car from a parking lot at a high school in Tacoma. Pierce County officials said they are seeing an uptick in those kinds of crimes because of a trend on TikTok that encourages kids to steal Kias and Hyundais.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council wants data on why people experiencing homelessness reject shelter
SEATTLE — New data from the Seattle Human Services Division shows an improvement in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness who are accepting offers of shelter. Data released Wednesday shows during the third quarter of 2022, 46% of people experiencing homelessness who were offered shelter by a city outreach team enrolled in a shelter program, up from 41% from the second quarter of 2022.
KOMO News
$25,000 reward offered for info on attempted arson at Everett pregnancy aid clinic
EVERETT, Wash. — The Seattle FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to the public for help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for the attempted arson of Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid in Snohomish County. Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid — which says it provides free and confidential "help and...
KOMO News
Could departure of Sawant, 2 other council members help Seattle police recruitment?
Three Seattle city councilmembers have announced that they will not be seeking re-election this year, leaving some to wonder if a new city council could lead to an improvement in police recruitment. On Thursday, councilmember Kshama Sawant, who holds tenure and has been a leading voice on the Seattle City...
KOMO News
Seattle scientist, NASA manager discusses upcoming Artemis 2 mission
NASA is preparing for its next Artemis mission. Artemis II will complete a lunar flyby and return to earth. As we await who the four-person crew will be, the Orion program manager Howard Hu shared how they will need to prepare for the mission to the moon. Last month, NASA's...
KOMO News
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, hundreds in western Washington; tech layoffs continue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Microsoft's plan to slash 10,000 jobs includes hundreds of cuts across Puget Sound in a blog post citing recession fears and less consumer demand. Amazon also announced 2,300 upcoming layoffs in Seattle and Bellevue, as experts are looking ahead to what 2023 could bring for the tech industry.
KOMO News
Amtrak to host hiring event in Seattle Tuesday
Amtrak is hosting a hiring event in Seattle next week. The event will be held on Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Seattle. Walk-ins are welcome. Local job opportunities include coach cleaners, machinists, electricians, train attendants, and motor equipment operators. Amtrak said...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic trouble ahead from Seattle to Everett
SEATTLE — Drivers around the Sound: Get ready. This weekend will come with a whirlwind of road projects guaranteed to halt traffic on popular corridors. Firstly, it will be a busy weekend for the floating bridges over Lake Washington. Crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will...
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
KOMO News
Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar
DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
KOMO News
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
KOMO News
2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
KOMO News
Murder charges expected against man arrested for downtown Seattle hammer attack
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is expected to file murder charges against a 34-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle. The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street on Jan. 13....
KOMO News
Seattle police chief says assault and burglary arrests up, use-of-force complaints down
SEATTLE — Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz said his department is now meeting pre-pandemic numbers in enforcement for assault and burglary arrests, and dramatically lowered use-of-force complaints despite lower staffing numbers. Diaz made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with KOMO News, and said he does believe return-to-office...
KOMO News
Man accused of attempting to abduct Auburn barista held on $500K bail
AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. A King County judge found probable cause for attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and assault and set Matthew Darnell's bail at $500,000. A formal charging decision is...
KOMO News
3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
