Renton, WA

KOMO News

Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis

Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Teens arrested after stealing Kia from Parkland high school parking lot

PARKLAND, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenagers for reportedly stealing a car from a parking lot at a high school in Tacoma. Pierce County officials said they are seeing an uptick in those kinds of crimes because of a trend on TikTok that encourages kids to steal Kias and Hyundais.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council wants data on why people experiencing homelessness reject shelter

SEATTLE — New data from the Seattle Human Services Division shows an improvement in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness who are accepting offers of shelter. Data released Wednesday shows during the third quarter of 2022, 46% of people experiencing homelessness who were offered shelter by a city outreach team enrolled in a shelter program, up from 41% from the second quarter of 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Amtrak to host hiring event in Seattle Tuesday

Amtrak is hosting a hiring event in Seattle next week. The event will be held on Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Seattle. Walk-ins are welcome. Local job opportunities include coach cleaners, machinists, electricians, train attendants, and motor equipment operators. Amtrak said...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Weekend traffic trouble ahead from Seattle to Everett

SEATTLE — Drivers around the Sound: Get ready. This weekend will come with a whirlwind of road projects guaranteed to halt traffic on popular corridors. Firstly, it will be a busy weekend for the floating bridges over Lake Washington. Crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of attempting to abduct Auburn barista held on $500K bail

AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. A King County judge found probable cause for attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and assault and set Matthew Darnell's bail at $500,000. A formal charging decision is...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KING COUNTY, WA

