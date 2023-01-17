Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Portland Police find drugs, illegally possessed gun, stolen cars near Eastport Plaza
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they recovered several stolen cars and seized blue fentanyl pills, cash, and a gun while working near the Eastport Plaza. In a Tweet on Wednesday, Portland Police’s East Precinct said the Neighborhood Response Team was working near Eastport Plaza Shopping Center on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Portland man shot in back after telling another man he shouldn’t park in space reserved for disabled, prosecutor says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
Portland man says his car’s been broken into twice in three months
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is sharing his story after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months. After connecting with other drivers, he now believes his car was chosen because of its brand name. Malachi Hopkins said Sunday started like any other day, but that...
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
FBI-Portland offers $25,000 reward for information in three Oregon arson investigations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI in Portland said Thursday it is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for arsons at three separate reproductive health centers. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service...
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
