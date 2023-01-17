ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR

