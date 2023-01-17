Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIO RUSH HEADING BACK TO MLW IN PHILLY
MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. Breaking news: Lio Rush is coming to SuperFight and he’s looking for a fight!. The former World Middleweight Champion will enter the hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena fresh off of traveling the world, competing in high-profile bouts from Japan to Europe.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HARDCORE MATCH SET FOR MLW SUPERFIGHT
Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders hardcore match signed for Feb 4 in Philly. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. MLW is going hardcore as the league showcases two of today’s best brawlers in an anything goes encounter at SuperFight!. Rickey Shane...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIO RUSH VS. DAVEY RICHARDS SET FOR MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023
Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards signed for Feb 4 in Philly. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. Lio Rush made it known he was looking for a fight and Davey Richards wasted no time in stepping up and making a dream match a reality.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW SIGNS TV DEAL WITH REELZ, 'MLW UNDERGROUND' TO DEBUT NEXT MONTH - FULL DETAILS
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPORT
Your announcers are Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Gia with a boot as the bell rings and then she punches Trish. Gia gets Trish on her shoulders but Trish escapes and chops Gia many times. Trish with a rollup for a near fall. Trish goes for a shoulder breaker but Gia counters into an octopus. Gia with a forearm and a Samoan drop for a near fall. Gia chokes Trish in the ropes and sends her into the turnbuckles. Gia with an Irish whip and shoulder into the corner. Gia with a neck breaker for a near fall. Gia misses a shoulder in the corner when Trish floats over and Trish follows with a cross body.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. *The Prize Alec Price vs TJ Crawford. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW ON REELZ NEWS & NOTES AND MORE
Going forward, the MLW Underground series airing on REELZ will become the promotion's flagship series. MLW Fusion will remain on Pro Wrestling TV and BeIn Sport and will still have new content, but Underground will become the top series for the promotion.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ELIMINATION MATCH, TWO TITLE BOUTS HEADLINES NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS
7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship.. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019. REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16. All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto. For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE ON WWE NXT
WWE NXT announcers Vic Joseph and Booker T just paid tribute and sent condolences to the family of Jay Briscoe on tonight's WWE NXT broadcast. Briscoe passed away several hours ago in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Full details on the accident are not yet known.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada from Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK TWO REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week Four of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. Lots of damn good wrestling here as they told a long, methodical story with White being the aggressive, cruel heel champion and Okada trying to fight the good fight. Okada finally had enough of White's sh** and kept absorbing the chops and firing back. He went for the Rainmaker but White blocked it. Okada locked on a Cobra Clutch and Jay's mouth was foaming but he made it to the ropes to break and went to the floor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: MORE MATCHES FOR VENGEANCE DAY, JAVIER IS ELIAS, TYLER BATE RETURNS TO THE RING, TENSION IN TOXIC ATTRACTION, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at last week's show. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams versus Axiom and Apollo Crews. Axiom and Trick start things off and Axiom escapes a waist lock. Axiom with a wrist lock and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING RETURN TO CALI
The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. The main event is set for United Wrestling Network's 2/7 taping at the Irvine Improv. Danny Limelight made history in December in Irvine when he defeated Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Title. Limelight retained the title in a match with Eddie Kingston in Mesa, AZ that went to a no contest when Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered. Limelight will defend the Title on 2/7 against NJPW standout Wild Rhino Clark Connors. The two have faced each other in UWN and NJPW in the past. Both have victories over one another.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM FRESNO
Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy opens the broadcast. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy at ringside with Stokely Hathaway. Hook came out. Jungle Boy went for a Code Red but Page grabbed Hardy's hair outside to save himself. Hardy shoved him off and Jungle Boy hit the move and scored the pin. An angry Page said this is not how things were supposed to go and Hardy owes him. He challenged Hook and Jungle Boy to face him and Matt Hardy on Dynamite.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AMELL HEADING TO ROYAL RUMBLE, BELAIR & MONTEZ ON BRAVO AND MORE
WWE Shop has a brand-new Bron Breakker "I Got That Dog In Me." T-shirt. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Call Andy Cohen The Suavo of Bravo | WWHL. Kevin Owens has plenty to say about Roman Reigns: Raw Talk, Jan. 16, 2023. Raw’s Ruthless Aggression intro with today’s Superstars...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM FRESNO, CA
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Fresno, CA:. Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard are commentating. *Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois. *The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny defeated Beef Candy. *Rush and Preston Vance defeated Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro. *Emi Sakura defeated Brooke Havok. *Dark Order...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning...
