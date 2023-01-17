Your announcers are Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Gia with a boot as the bell rings and then she punches Trish. Gia gets Trish on her shoulders but Trish escapes and chops Gia many times. Trish with a rollup for a near fall. Trish goes for a shoulder breaker but Gia counters into an octopus. Gia with a forearm and a Samoan drop for a near fall. Gia chokes Trish in the ropes and sends her into the turnbuckles. Gia with an Irish whip and shoulder into the corner. Gia with a neck breaker for a near fall. Gia misses a shoulder in the corner when Trish floats over and Trish follows with a cross body.

