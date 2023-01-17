ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rain Moves in Tonight

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5E2j_0kGrDb4E00

Tonight: It will be cloudy with a chance of rain before midnight. Better coverage of rain is between 12-6AM across central Alabama. Other than rain, most will see a cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwzqL_0kGrDb4E00

Futurecast shows rainfall heaviest north of I-20 through 6AM, with showers moving east of I-65 by 8AM and clearing by lunch time from west to east. No severe weather is expected tonight, but it will make for a messy morning commute and a possible soggy start for the littles ones heading off to school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ks6ro_0kGrDb4E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbJQU_0kGrDb4E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjzqd_0kGrDb4E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbcMk_0kGrDb4E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdxgD_0kGrDb4E00

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a more potent cold front arrives and that will bring us a chance of strong storms. There is a low end risk for severe weather.

Over the course of the next 7 days we could see up to 2-3 inches of rain in parts of central, west Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNwo5_0kGrDb4E00

7 day Outlook: After Thursday morning, cooler air begins to move back in. It will dry out Friday and become sunny as we round out the week. Another wave brings us more on and off showers this weekend. I would call this a week of unsettled weather. Rain tapers next Monday with sunshine return by early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIXTo_0kGrDb4E00

