Sorry, beer aficionados. The 2023 Bend Brewfest is being postponed. Organizers say they want to wait until it can be held once again in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The Brewfest was typically held at the amphitheater before the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in last May, but was held on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while some parts of the amphitheater were under construction.

BEND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO