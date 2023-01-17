Read full article on original website
▶️ Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.
▶️ Bad driving near Bend leads to drug bust
Some bad driving on Highway 97 near Bend leads to an arrest on various drug offenses. Oregon State Police say a trooper stopped an SUV for a lane use violation on northbound 97 north of Fort Thompson Lane around 5:00 p.m. Thursday. “During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs...
▶️ Suspected Sisters bookstore burglar, armed with hatchet, arrested
A suspected burglar who deputies say broke into a Sisters bookstore Tuesday night and came out armed with a hatchet when law enforcement arrived was taken into custody. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said deputies were dispatched to the Lonesome Water Bookstore on W. Cascade Avenue (Highway 20) at about 6:15 p.m.
▶️ New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant
One of the Bend Police Department’s new K9s helped to apprehend a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning. Bend Police said they got a tip last week that 39-year-old Davin Thomas Wagner, a felon, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After investigating, officers obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s home in the Larkspur neighborhood.
Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force
A handheld remote device called the Bola Wrap is a new tool in the Bend Police Department's toolbelt, designed to detain someone without using deadly force. The post Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 20 partially reopens 80 miles east of Bend after earlier crash blocked road
HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley.
"Ezra's Law" bill back seeking tougher assault sentencing
A crime bill named for a Madras boy severely beaten in 2017 by his mother's boyfriend is back before the Oregon Legislature.
▶️ Driver rescued from heavy snow east of Prineville by Crook Co. SAR
Crook County Search and Rescue helped rescue a Redmond-area man Tuesday whose vehicle was trapped in heavy snow. They say it’s a reminder to know the conditions and to be prepared. Here is the release from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. On January 17th, 2023, Crook County Search...
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
US, Oregon airports set new records for firearms found at security
A record number of passengers were caught trying to improperly bring firearms through airport security, the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. That includes a record number at two Oregon airports. The TSA said its officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports in 2022. At Portland International, 78 firearms were...
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera
A pair of what are believed to be foxes showed up in the middle of the night on a Bend family’s Ring camera over the weekend. Jauna Bottemiller posted the video on the I Love Bend Facebook page. It starts with one animal coming into view, with a second joining it seconds later.
Bend Brewfest 2023 postponed; Organizers want it at amphitheater
Sorry, beer aficionados. The 2023 Bend Brewfest is being postponed. Organizers say they want to wait until it can be held once again in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The Brewfest was typically held at the amphitheater before the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in last May, but was held on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while some parts of the amphitheater were under construction.
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs
A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
