Indiana State

3d ago

another gut-wrenching, heart-breaking story of a child's life ended too soon and in fear and pain. Rest in Peace little Judah. Deepest Condolences to the foster momma, his true mama, that tried her best to protect him and gave him happiness when he was with her family. without her, he would not have known love 💔❤️‍🩹 he never should have been made to leave her 😭

3d ago

Once again the system in Indiana has dropped the ball. They are bulldogs towards people who do not need intervention but softies towards actual abusers. These case workers need to have a higher education when it comes getting into the minds of parents.

Related
cbs4indy.com

Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS stalking case

CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Program to help with chronic pain. The Pain Rehabilitation Program at...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Slain woman's family wants to change Indiana law that set accused killer free before trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.Drew Carter III is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Flores. Carter had been in custody in the case since March of 2019, but on Jan. 1, Carter walked out of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana. His murder trial isn't set to begin until...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
cbs4indy.com

Marion OB/GYN under investigation

The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana bill would change sentence enhancements,criminal offenses related to HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill is currently working its way through the statehouse that would remove sentence enhancements and criminal offenses related to HIV. Currently under Indiana law, if someone with HIV knowingly shares their bodily fluids on another person in any way, it is a level 5 felony. Supporters of the bill say that this law is outdated, especially since you can’t get HIV by someone spitting on you.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - A bill is being considered in the Indiana Legislature that calls for a longer “cooling off” period for those accused of domestic violence. Currently, the law allows for a defendant to be held for eight hours. But according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, advocates for domestic violence victims want to increase that to 24 hours to give victims time to make plans.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100-mph highway chase

COLORADO, USA — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
WISH-TV

Indiana bill could impact LGTBQ students’ requests to change pronouns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FBI issues national public safety alert on sextortion schemes

NATIONAL (WEHT) – The FBI is issuing a national public safety alert regarding an increase in sextortion schemes. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says over the past year, law enforcement agencies have received over 7,000 reports involving at least 3,000 victims, mostly boys. Officials say more than a dozen sextortion victims were […]
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors

In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
