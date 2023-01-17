Read full article on original website
swedishApples11
3d ago
another gut-wrenching, heart-breaking story of a child's life ended too soon and in fear and pain. Rest in Peace little Judah. Deepest Condolences to the foster momma, his true mama, that tried her best to protect him and gave him happiness when he was with her family. without her, he would not have known love 💔❤️🩹 he never should have been made to leave her 😭
Reply
7
6223112018211316
3d ago
Once again the system in Indiana has dropped the ball. They are bulldogs towards people who do not need intervention but softies towards actual abusers. These case workers need to have a higher education when it comes getting into the minds of parents.
Reply(2)
5
Related
cbs4indy.com
Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS stalking case
CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Program to help with chronic pain. The Pain Rehabilitation Program at...
Slain woman's family wants to change Indiana law that set accused killer free before trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.Drew Carter III is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Flores. Carter had been in custody in the case since March of 2019, but on Jan. 1, Carter walked out of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana. His murder trial isn't set to begin until...
cbs4indy.com
Marion OB/GYN under investigation
The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to...
wrtv.com
Indiana bill would change sentence enhancements,criminal offenses related to HIV
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill is currently working its way through the statehouse that would remove sentence enhancements and criminal offenses related to HIV. Currently under Indiana law, if someone with HIV knowingly shares their bodily fluids on another person in any way, it is a level 5 felony. Supporters of the bill say that this law is outdated, especially since you can’t get HIV by someone spitting on you.
WNDU
Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - A bill is being considered in the Indiana Legislature that calls for a longer “cooling off” period for those accused of domestic violence. Currently, the law allows for a defendant to be held for eight hours. But according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, advocates for domestic violence victims want to increase that to 24 hours to give victims time to make plans.
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
Indiana lawmaker plans to address hate crimes following attack on Asian IU student
INDIANAPOLIS — A racist attack on an Asian student at Indiana University has led to renewed attention on Indiana’s lack of a true hate crime law. Bloomington Police arrested 56-year-old Billie Davis after they say she stabbed an Asian student in the head multiple times. Davis told police she targeted the victim due to her […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
WTHR
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100-mph highway chase
COLORADO, USA — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
Indiana dad arrested on live TV after toddler shown playing with gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Police arrested an Indiana man on live TV after doorbell camera footage showed his son carrying and firing a loaded handgun. The surveillance video, aired on Sunday night’s edition of the Reelz TV show On Patrol: Live, shows the 4-year-old boy wandering through an apartment stairwell in diapers, waiving the weapon around, […]
WISH-TV
Indiana bill could impact LGTBQ students’ requests to change pronouns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
What you should know about your rights as a patient if you believe malpractice has occurred
There are many laws that keep safety top of mind for patients visiting a doctor’s office. “Patients I think often feel like they are powerless and they should not feel that way,” said Indiana University of Bloomington Professor of Law, Jody Madeira. The doctor’s office should be a place of care and safety but Madeira […]
Lawmakers start process to change portion of Indiana constitution
Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public.
FBI issues national public safety alert on sextortion schemes
NATIONAL (WEHT) – The FBI is issuing a national public safety alert regarding an increase in sextortion schemes. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says over the past year, law enforcement agencies have received over 7,000 reports involving at least 3,000 victims, mostly boys. Officials say more than a dozen sextortion victims were […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors
In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 11