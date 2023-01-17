Read full article on original website
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
CBS Sports
'It was talking to me,' says Bucks' Brook Lopez, who blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for 1st career ejection
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
Breaking Down Every Foul Called on the Razorbacks at Missouri
How bad was the SEC officiating in the now infamous game between the Hogs and Tigers?
How Trey Stewart came off the bench to give BYU a spark against Santa Clara
Cougars guard Trey Stewart turned in five meaningful minutes against the Santa Clara Broncos, scoring a layup, making a steal, recording an assist and grabbing a pair of rebounds.
Ex-UW RB Coach Bhonapha Leaves Boise State for Oregon State
He'll face the Huskies in November now rather than September.
Yardbarker
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needs to make some sort of move in preparation for the return of Anthony Davis from a foot injury. They have the ability to get to the playoffs this year and are only a few games out of the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16.
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
