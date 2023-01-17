Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service in Rapid City highlights women’s roles in Civil Rights Movement

Read full article on original website
Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
Horsin’ around: Pre-Black Hills Stock Show events continue with American Quarter Horse Association competitions
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While the official start of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo isn’t for another week, there’s some horsing around going on at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds. A number of contestants prepared themselves and their horses to...
Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities
STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
South Dakota sets visitor spending record again: A look at 2022’s visitor economic impact and goals for 2023
Visitors to the state spent $4.7 billion while here, which is an 8% increase over 2021 ($4.4 billion). South Dakota saw 14.4 million visitors, which itself was up 0.6% over 2021. “What the state’s reporting is that we’re almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brook Kaufman, President and CEO of Visit...
What happens after an officer-involved shooting?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – An officer-involved shooting (OIS) in which one person was killed on Thursday night marks the fifth shooting in Rapid City in the past year. Here’s a look at what happens next, and a look back at the past year of OIS in Rapid City.
From beetle burning to chili cookoffs: Events are getting HOT this weekend in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hey, do you want to burn a giant beetle effigy? Are you in the mood to try out 21 different chili recipes? This weekend is full of amazing events that you won’t want to sleep on. If you do go to any of these events be sure to send us some pictures, we’d love to see them.
Carl the Elephant reunites with his human at the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
Not too long ago Carl the stuffed elephant was left behind at the cinema. The kind folks at the Northern Hills Cinema posted a photo of a cute little stuffed elephant that they affectionately named Carl. On that post, they asked the residents of Spearfish if anyone was missing their friend.
“We face challenges every day fulfilling our labor needs”: Contractors also battle against employee shortages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Many industries and companies, even hospitals and grocery stores, are facing employee shortages and contractors are no different. National President Dan Fordice of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) says that workforce issues have been at the top of the list for over 30 years. But the issue increased after the pandemic started and everyone is facing shortages now.
Officials from The Monument give the scoop on ground preparation for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Officials from the Monument are laying the groundwork for stock show and rodeo preparation with one very important material: the dirt. Engineering Manager for the Monument Rory Hammerbeck explains more on what goes into getting the dirt in and ready for the big event. Is the...
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
For a “wheelie” good time, try Fat Tire Biking this winter in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The biking community in the Black Hills is fairly large, but you might not think of it as a winter activity. That’s where fat tire bikes come in. Fat tire bike are exactly what they sound like: bikes with fat tires. The large, low pressure tires allow you to traverse difficult terrain, in many conditions, fairly easily. I had the opportunity to give it a shot with some help from Rushmore Bikes in Spearfish, SD. You can try it out too! In the month of January, they are offering free trial rides to anyone who wants them.
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
Heavy equipment simulator brought to convention with hopes to spark a new interest in a construction career
RAPID CITY, S.D. – TranSource Truck and Equipment brought a heavy equipment simulator to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) convention, with hopes that it could spark a new interest in a career. The simulator lets people experience what it’s like to operate heavy equipment without having to...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Check out 10 photos and highlights as Stevens dominates Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team returned to action on Tuesday by hosting the Sturgis Scoopers. Stevens jumped out to a 21-1 lead and the Raiders went on to beat the Scoopers, 69-26. Taaliyah Porter had another strong performance for the Raiders. She finished...
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES AND PHOTOS: STM remains perfect with win over Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As we approach the halfway point of the boys high school basketball season, there’s still six undefeated teams in Class ‘A’. Three of those teams happen to be in Region 8A, Rapid City Christian, Hot Springs and St. Thomas More. The Cavaliers...
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
RCPD : Southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – MOTORIST ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive while crews work to recover a garbage truck that left the roadway. Please find an alternate route for the time being.
