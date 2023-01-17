ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service in Rapid City highlights women’s roles in Civil Rights Movement

By Christina Holiday
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newscenter1.tv

Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities

STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

What happens after an officer-involved shooting?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – An officer-involved shooting (OIS) in which one person was killed on Thursday night marks the fifth shooting in Rapid City in the past year. Here’s a look at what happens next, and a look back at the past year of OIS in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“We face challenges every day fulfilling our labor needs”: Contractors also battle against employee shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Many industries and companies, even hospitals and grocery stores, are facing employee shortages and contractors are no different. National President Dan Fordice of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) says that workforce issues have been at the top of the list for over 30 years. But the issue increased after the pandemic started and everyone is facing shortages now.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!

PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
PIEDMONT, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

For a “wheelie” good time, try Fat Tire Biking this winter in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The biking community in the Black Hills is fairly large, but you might not think of it as a winter activity. That’s where fat tire bikes come in. Fat tire bike are exactly what they sound like: bikes with fat tires. The large, low pressure tires allow you to traverse difficult terrain, in many conditions, fairly easily. I had the opportunity to give it a shot with some help from Rushmore Bikes in Spearfish, SD. You can try it out too! In the month of January, they are offering free trial rides to anyone who wants them.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more

RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City

Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
RAPID CITY, SD

